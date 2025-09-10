Everything to know before Duke vs. Tulane: How to watch and critical updates

After a decisive loss to No. 9 Illinois at home last weekend, the Duke football program is in desperate need of a bounce-back victory this Saturday when it heads to New Orleans to take on Tulane. Offensively, the Blue Devils were extremely inconsistent in the second half against the Fighting Illini, with Darian Mensah not looking ready for the big moment. Duke committed five turnovers throughout the game, which ultimately led to 21 Illini points. Now, the Blue Devils will likely have to win out for any hope toward a College Football Playoff berth. Head coach Manny Diaz said after the loss to Illinois that he liked what he saw from the offense, so let's hope Duke can secure a much-needed victory to get back over .500.

Here's everything you need to know before Duke takes on Tulane.

When is Duke vs. Tulane?

Duke will face Tulane at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, September 13th. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm EST.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Tulane?

Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray will be the announcers for the game. You can watch on ESPN2, ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and Tulane?

Duke is 3-2 all-time versus Tulane. The two programs have faced off three times since 2011, with all three of those games being won by Duke. Two of those games were at Duke and one was at Tulane. The last matchup between the two schools came on September 3rd, 2015, where Duke won on the road 37-7.

What are the current odds for Duke vs. Tulane?

According to FanDuel, Duke is -1.5 (-104) on the spread, with the Green Wave at +1.5 (-118). The moneyline for both teams is set at -110. The total points Over/Under is currently 54.5. This is interesting, as Duke was the underdog yesterday at +2.5, but is now over a point-favorite.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. Tulane?

It'll be a hot day in New Orleans, reaching just about 90º. At kickoff time, the temperature is expected to be around 81º.

Duke injury report

S Terry Moore - Out - Torn ACL

Tulane injury report

RB Maurice Turner - Questionable - Ankle

WR Jimmy Calloway - Questionable - Undisclosed

TE Ty Thompson - Questionable - Knee