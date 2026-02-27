Duke vs. Virginia men's basketball: How to watch, injury reports, and more

Winners of five straight games, the Duke Blue Devils return home after back-to-back games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the only team in the country that might be hotter than they are.

The Virginia Cavaliers enter Saturday's matchup in Durham having won nine consecutive games, emerging as a surprising contender in the ACC in Ryan Odom's first year on the bench.

This game has massive implications in the ACC regular-season title race. A win by Duke would allow the Blue Devils to effectively clinch the conference championship. A win for Virginia would put the Cavs in the driver's seat.

This will be the toughest ACC competition for Duke since the road loss to North Carolina, but the Blue Devils are riding high after last week's neutral site win over then-No. 1 Michigan.

How to Watch No. 1 Duke vs. No. 11 Virginia men's basketball

Date: Saturday, February 28th

Saturday, February 28th Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV Duke record: 26-2 (14-1)

26-2 (14-1) Virginia record: 25-3 (13-2)

Duke men's basketball injury update

No changes for the Blue Devils on the injury front. Senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu is out for the season with an injury he suffered in practice in December. Freshman Sebastian Wilkins is sitting out to preserve his redshirt season.

Otherwise, Duke should be good to go on Saturday.

Virginia men's basketball injury update

The Cavaliers should be full strength for Saturday's tilt. They have no current injuries to report.

Duke men's basketball vs. Virginia series history

First-ever matchup: February 19th, 1964: 104-91 Duke

Most recent matchup: February 17th, 2025: 80-62 Duke

Overall record: 84-37 Duke

Duke has taken the last three meetings against Virginia, including last year's matchup in Charlottesville. The Cavs haven't beaten Duke at Cameron Indoor since 2022. Overall, the Blue Devils hold a 42-10 all-time record against Virginia in Durham.