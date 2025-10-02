Future NBA Hall of Famer has high praise for Cooper Flagg after first practice

Cooper Flagg is just days away from the first NBA preseason game of his young career, and every report has pointed toward the former Duke Blue Devil being a star

From videos of him dominating in practice sessions to his earlier success during the NBA Summer League, people across the country are getting more and more excited for Flagg's rookie season.

Most recently, Flagg received a lot of praise from a few of his teammates, including his Dallas Mavericks teammate and future NBA Hall of Famer, Klay Thompson.

"Cooper did great," Thompson said. "I’m most impressed he did not sit out one drill. I don’t care how many shots he misses, how many mistakes he makes. The fact that he’s in there and he’s competing every single drill, that’s what impresses me."

Thompson, who was traded to the Mavs after spending the first decade and a half of his career with the Golden State Warriors (winning four NBA Championships), sharing that he has been impressed by Flagg was a huge nod to the former Blue Devils' work ethic.

Klay Thompson on Cooper Flagg’s first practice:



Flagg isn't the only former Blue Devil on the Dallas roster, and Thompson isn't the only future Hall of Famer on the team. Both Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II played for Duke before entering the league. Irving and Dallas center Anthony Davis are expected to be in the Hall of Fame right alongside Thompson.

"All the rookies, I tell them: be loud, communicate, play with great effort, & have a great attitude," Thompson said. "You're going to make mistakes. But if you do those things, you're going to fulfill your potential & that's what being a pro is."

Just a few days into his first real-time practices with the Mavericks and just a few days until he plays his first-ever NBA game, Flagg has looked as talented as ever, and the support from his teammates only validates that fact.

Dallas is scheduled to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first preseason game of the year, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 6.