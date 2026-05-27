Former Duke star Jared McCain shines for Thunder in first career playoff start

One of the more under-the-radar Trade Deadline deals across the NBA this season was the Oklahoma City Thunder acquiring former Duke guard Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2026 first-round pick and three future second-round picks.

It also might turn out to be the trade that swings an NBA Championship.

McCain has come up huge for the Thunder in the playoffs, particularly in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. In the series so far, he's averaging 13.4 points per game and has scored over 20 points in the two most pivotal games of the series: Game 3 and Game 5.

In Tuesday night's Game 5, the Thunder turned to McCain to start next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell both out with injury. He responded with a big performance to help lift the Thunder to a critical win and a 3-2 series lead.

Jared McCain's big second half helps the Thunder beat the Spurs in Game 5 of the WCF

It was McCain's first career playoff start, and head coach Mark Daigneault put him in a difficult spot. McCain seemed to feel the weight of the moment and struggled in the first half, managing just two points.

But he settled in, catching fire in the third quarter and scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half as the Thunder picked up a 127-114 victory to get to one win away from a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

Jared McCain starred in his first start with the Thunder!



20 PTS (18 in 2H)

3 REB

3 3PM



Thunder win Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the West Finals 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TWTThyd4xC — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2026

Being traded was difficult for McCain. He had gotten off to a strong start with the 76ers and was settled in the city. He recently shared the emotions of that moment in a candid interview. He's settled into his new role with the Thunder like a pro, though, carving out playing time on a deep and talented title contender.

And now, he and the Thunder are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals, with McCain inching closer to capturing his first ring.