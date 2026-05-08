Former beloved Blue Devil Jared McCain is making Daryl Morey eat his words

Jared McCain looked like a budding star early in his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers. In his rookie campaign, the former Blue Devil averaged 15.3 points while shooting 38.3% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. Unfortunately, that campaign was cut short when McCain suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Even with the injury, McCain seemed to be a major part of Philadelphia's plans for the future.

However, those plans became a bit more complicated this offseason when the Sixers spent the No. 3 overall pick on another backcourt piece in VJ Edgecombe. With Tyrese Maxey already firmly established as the face of Philadelphia's frontcourt, the move seemed to suggest the organization was preparing to replace some of McCain's role and minutes going forward.

Eventually, McCain began to look like the odd man out, especially as he struggled to fully regain his rhythm after returning from injury this year. That ultimately led to Philadelphia trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he has seemingly started to hit his stride again. Early returns are already making the deal look questionable for the Sixers and bringing Daryl Morey's comments from the time of the trade back into focus.

Jared McCain starting to make Sixers regret trade to the Thunder

In their series against the Los Angeles Lakers, McCain has been one of the most efficient bench scorers for the Thunder. Through two games, McCain is averaging 15 points per game, while shooting a ridiculous 80% from deep on 10 attempts, all in just 33 total minutes of action. Two of his former Duke teammates - Sean Stewart and Caleb Foster - were in attendance for one of his performances, leading to a cool moment during the game.

This clip of Caleb Foster & former Blue Devil Sean Stewart cheering on Jared McCain 🔥🔥🔥🔥



🎥: @nickinthecuttt pic.twitter.com/lZTS7sShSB — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) May 7, 2026

After struggling to start the year in Philadelphia, where he averaged just 6.6 points while shooting 37.8% from three on limited volume, McCain has started to settle in a bit more with Oklahoma City. Following the trade, McCain averaged 10.4 points per game while shooting 39.1% from deep on increased volume to finish the season, making Daryl Morey's decision to move on so quickly age worse by the day.

At the time of the deal, Daryl Morey said, "I am quite confident we are selling high," - a comment that is not aging particularly well as McCain continues to thrive in Oklahoma City. At just 22 years old, McCain is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become in the NBA. And with McCain's impact on the Thunder's push for a back-to-back NBA Finals run, Morey might be having second thoughts about those comments right about now.