Mark Mitchell gives farewell message to Duke basketball after transfer portal entry
The sophomore forward penned a goodbye to the Blue Devils
It was coming sooner rather than later but it was still somewhat surreal to see the announcment that Mark Mitchell was transferring from the Duke basketball program.
The two year starter has played his last game with the Blue Devils and comes on a sour note after the former McDonald's High School All-American didn't have the growth in his play that many were expecting to see when he announced his return.
Shortly after the news hit social media, Mitchell took to Instagram to say his final goodbye to the prorgam that housed him for the last two seasons.
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Duke University and all those who supported me over the past few years," he wrote.
"I am deeply appreciative of the impact this community had had on my life, and it will forever remain dear to my heart. Having said that, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal."
Current Duke players such as Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Jaden Schutt, and Jaylen Blakes commented their support under Mitchell's post.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 54.0-percent from the field, all of which were the best in his career. The area of his game that regressed the most was his 3-point shooting, making just 27.5-percent on 14 less attempts than last season.
The Blue Devils have a logjam in the frontcourt for next season with freshmen Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach going to demand much of the playing time as projected Top-5 NBA Draft picks next summer as well as the retention of current freshman Sean Stewart.
Duke was 33-4 when Mitchell scored at least 10 points in his two seasons with the team and he provided versatility on the defensive end of the floor.
There is an expectation that there will be many suitors in the transfer portal for Mark Mitchell.