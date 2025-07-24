Former Blue Devils officially run the world of NBA summer basketball

Everyone knew that Cooper Flagg would be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, not everyone knew just how dominant a summer Flagg's draft would kick off for former Duke Blue Devils.

Not only did Duke's entire starting lineup hear their names called during the Draft, but the former Blue Devils went on to command the attention of the nation during the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Former Duke guard Kon Knueppel proved that he was more than worthy of his No. 4 overall pick status, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a championship win at the Las Vegas Summer League, earning himself the Championship Game MVP.

Similarly, former Duke center Kyle Filipowski dominated in the Salt Lake City Summer League, leading the Utah Jazz to a 3-0 record and winning the league's overall MVP award. Filipowski also led the entire league in scoring, averaging a resounding 29.3 points alongside 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

1st pick 🤝 Summer League Championship MVP 🤝 Summer League MVP 👀 #DukeintheNBA 😈 pic.twitter.com/jt7sOFzqHR — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 22, 2025

Flagg played in just two games for the Dallas Mavericks before Summer League coach Josh Broghamer decided to rest the rising star. However, Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Even former Duke veteran guard Tyrese Proctor showed that he is where he belongs while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. Proctor averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, appearing in all four matchups for the Cavs' Summer League schedule.

Khaman Maluach slightly struggled to find his footing, averaging just 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. However, he did have an impressive performance on the defensive end of the court, earning 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

The actual NBA season is still months away from tipping off, but the impressive performances by the Blue Devil legends are a promising preview of what's to come.