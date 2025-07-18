Former Blue Devil gets a courtside family reunion as team advances to Playoffs

NBA 2K26 Summer League semifinal is set and none other than the Charlotte Hornets, a team that contains not one but two former Duke Blue Devils: Kon Knueppel and Sion James.

In the Hornets' final regular season game of the Summer League, Knueppel not only led the team in scoring with 19 points, but his family was courtside to celebrate the win.

Knueppel became famous for his slew of brothers on the night he heard his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, yes, all four of them.

THE FLYING KNUEPPEL BROTHERS!



Kon Knueppel sharing the moment with his fam 🥺 https://t.co/ce80A7TiPq pic.twitter.com/QAO4PUYOiY — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025

In the Hornets' latest Summer League matchup, Knueppel racked up 19 points, six assists, five rebounds, and one steal as Charlotte trounced the San Antonio Spurs 106-81. James, who was sidelined in the previous matchup, was once again on the bench, once again due to reported soreness in his left hip.

The two former Blue Devils have had varying performances this summer, with Knueppel stepping up to the plate while James has taken a few steps back on the Hornets' depth chart.

James played in the first two games for the Hornets before Summer League coach Chris Jent decided to sit him out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Knueppel started in the first game for Charlotte before riding the bench in game two.

Then, Knueppel exploded onto the professional scene, averaging more than 17 points over the last two matchups. He also earned a double-double against the Dallas Mavericks two games ago, with former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg riding the bench for rest.

Charlotte (the No. 3 seed) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (the No. 2 seed) at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19, in the first round of the four-team playoff. The Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings are the other two teams in the bracket.