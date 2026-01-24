Final odds and predictions for No. 5 Duke vs Wake Forest men's basketball

The Blue Devils are finally playing at home again after a victorious trip out west, where they took down the Cal Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal in resounding fashion.

Now, No. 5 Duke (17-1 overall, 6-0 ACC) is set to host the unranked Demon Deacons (11-8 overall, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what could be yet another massive conference victory for head coach Jon Scheyer and his squad.

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons final odds

Spread: -17.5, Duke

Money line: -3,500 Duke, +1,280 Wake Forest

Point total (over/under): +/-150.5

Despite Wake Forest's lackluster start to the year and unranked status, the Demon Deacons have only allowed 75.8 points per game. However, during Duke's incredible run through the first 18 games, the Blue Devils have scored a consistent 85.5 points per game.

Simply put, even with Wake's stingy defense, the Blue Devils are expected to massively outscore the Deacons and win the game by at least 17.5 points.

Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are liable to change at anytime.

Player-specific odds for No. 5 Duke men's basketball vs. Wake Forest

Cameron Boozer ( DUKE ): +/-23.5 points, +/-9.5 rebounds

): +/-23.5 points, +/-9.5 rebounds Isaiah Evans ( DUKE ): +/-15.5 points

): +/-15.5 points Myles Colvin ( WAKE ): +/-10.5 points

): +/-10.5 points Juke Harris (WAKE): +/-17.5 points, +/-5.5 rebounds

Even when it comes down to the player-by-player odds comparison for the matchup, the Blue Devils are expected to outscore and outrebound the Demon Deacons.

The combined over-under for Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans' point total is a whopping 39 points, while the combined total for Wake's scoring stars (Myles Colvin and Juke Harris) is set at just 28 points.

For reference, Boozer has averaged 23.2 points per game, including a season-high 25-point performance against the then-No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Additionally, Evans has averaged 14.6 points per game, with a season (and career) high of 28 points against the Florida State Seminoles just a few weeks ago.

How to watch No. 5 Duke men's basketball vs. Wake Forest

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at noon ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: The CW Network, fuboTV

With a winter storm heading in North Carolina's direction, the game was moved from a night game to a noon tipoff, with the matchup being aired on The CW Network.

Duke men's basketball vs. Wake Forest prediction

With Duke's continuously dominant defense, thanks in large part to true freshman Dame Sarr, I wouldn't expect the Demon Deacons to score more than 70 points in this matchup.

On the other end of the court, Evans' increased success this season, paired with Boozer's dominance and Caleb Foster's consistency, should lead to an easy win for the Blue Devils.

Final score prediction: 83 Duke, 69 Wake Forest