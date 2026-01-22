Duke men's basketball tipoff moved against Wake Forest due to impending winter storm

This weekend, the Duke Blue Devils are set to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and due to a winter storm, tip-off time has been moved up on Saturday.

Originally set for an evening matchup, No. 5 Duke and unranked Wake Forest are now scheduled to tip off at noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 24, from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to watch Duke men's basketball vs. Wake Forest

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at noon ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: The CW Network, fuboTV

Radio: Blue Devil Network

Live stats: Sidearm Stats

Saturday's game vs. Wake Forest has been moved to 12:00 PM ET due to the pending winter storm. pic.twitter.com/aK9OkbqejM — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 22, 2026

Unlike most of Duke's games this season, the game between the Blue Devils and the Demon Deacons will be broadcast on The CW Network, which has become a staple for many ACC games, no matter the sport.

Duke men's basketball vs. Wake Forest series history

Overall series record: 98-46 Duke

Most recent matchup: March 3, 2025, 93-60 Duke win

Throughout the lengthy in-state history of these two teams, the Blue Devils have undeniably dominated the Deacons, winning more than 68 percent of their games against Wake Forest.

The last time that the Demon Deacons pulled off a win over Duke was 2024, when Wake Forest eked out an 83-79 win over the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer.

No. 5 Duke and unranked Wake Forest National Championship odds

Currently, the Blue Devils have the second-best odds to win it all at the end of the season, with +1,100 odds and only trailing the Michigan Wolverines. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons only have +50,000 odds to win the National Championship.

While the start time of the conference matchup has changed, the likelihood of Wake Forest pulling off the upset is still minimal at best.

Blue Devil and Demon Deacon fans alike can tune into The CW Network to watch all of the ACC action as Duke tries to improve to 18-1 overall and Wake Forest works to get up to 12-8 on the season.