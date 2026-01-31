Final odds and predictions for No. 4 Duke vs Virginia Tech men's basketball

The Duke Blue Devils are fresh off a 31-point domination of the Louisville Cardinals, tacking on their seventh ranked win of the season.

Now, continuing their ACC schedule, the Blue Devils are traveling north to face the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies, in what could be a trap game.

Despite the Hokies' 16-6 overall record and 5-4 record against conference opponents, Virginia Tech is a much better team than the numbers reflect. Earlier this season, the Hokies upset the then-No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers and just went toe-to-toe with the Cardinals themselves.

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Tech Hokies final odds

Spread: -11.5 Duke

Money line: -780 Duke, +530 Virginia Tech

Point total (over/under): +/-147.5

As many fans have grown accustomed to seeing, the Blue Devils are favored to win by double digits, and the expected combined score is set at just 147.5 total points.

To put the betting numbers into layman's terms, if someone were to wager $780 on Duke, they would earn a $100 profit. On the flip side, if someone wagered $100 on Virginia Tech, they would get a $530 profit since the Hokies are heavy underdogs.

Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are liable to change at anytime.

Player-specific odds for Duke men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Cameron Boozer ( DUKE ): +/-22.5 points, +/-9.5 rebounds

): +/-22.5 points, +/-9.5 rebounds Isaiah Evans ( DUKE ): +/-14.5 points

): +/-14.5 points Patrick Ngongba II ( DUKE ): +/-10.5 points, +/-5.5 rebounds

): +/-10.5 points, +/-5.5 rebounds Ben Hammond ( VT ): +/-14.5 points

): +/-14.5 points Amani Hansburry (VT): +/-12.5 points, +/-7.5 rebounds

Per usual, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer is expected to produce yet another 20-point performance, and it wouldn't be surprising if he earned a double-double with his rebound total set at over-under 9.5.

Similarly, Tech's leading scorer Amani Hansburry is expected to have a double-digit day, alongside Ben Hammond, who has averaged the second-most points per game this season for the Hokies.

Final score prediction: 85 Duke, 63 Virginia Tech

The No. 4 Blue Devils and the Hokies are scheduled to tip off at noon ET on Friday, Jan. 30, and the game will be aired on ESPN.