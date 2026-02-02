No. 4 Duke vs. Boston College men's basketball: How to watch, injury reports, more

The 20-1 Duke Blue Devils are still ranked No. 4 in the country, but have yet another week of games to push themselves up the rankings.

On Tuesday, tipping off the week before the Blue Devils face the North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke is set to host the Boston College Eagles.

The Blue Devils, who are 9-0 against conference opponents, are unsurprisingly heavily favored over the Eagles, who are just 9-12 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

How to watch No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles

Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, fuboTV

Listen: The Varsity Network

Live stats: GoDuke

After a slew of games broadcast on ESPN, the Blue Devils and the Eagles are scheduled to play on the ACC Network, following SMU versus No. 24 Louisville at 3 p.m., and before Pitt vs. No. 18 Virginia at 9 p.m.

Duke men's basketball injury update

Senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu has yet to return to in-game action since late November after suffering a non-contact, season-ending knee injury. As of now, Ufochukwu is the only Duke player who will be unavailable for head coach Jon Scheyer.

Boston College men's basketball injury update

Guard Nick Petronio hasn't stepped onto the court for the Eagles this season and will continue to ride the bench with a lingering injury. Boston College did see the return of forward Jason Asemota last month, and he will likely continue to come off the bench against Duke.

Duke vs. Boston College men's basketball history

First-ever matchup: Friday, Dec. 21, 1979, Duke won 70-64

Most recent matchup: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, Duke won 88-63

Overall series history: 30-3, Duke

The Blue Devils and the Eagles have shared a court 33 times throughout the series history, and Duke has a 30-3 advantage over Boston College. The last time the Eagles won was an 84-89 win over the Blue Devils on Dec. 9, 2017.