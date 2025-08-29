Duke fans bursting in flames after lackluster first half of 2025 season

The Duke football program kicked off its 2025 season tonight, on August 28th, against FCS opponent Elon. After bringing back key returners and several elite transfer portal additions, there was a lot of hype riding on Duke football heading into the 2025 campaign after a 9-4 season in the first under head coach Manny Diaz. And well, the first half of action wasn't exactly what the Blue Devil faithful were looking for. After the first 30 minutes, the Blue Devils are tied 10-10 with Elon, giving the Phoenix their first halftime lead over an FBS opponent in program history.

Duke in danger zone with Elon in first game of 2025 season

Some Duke fans probably thought this would be the time when the Blue Devil starters would hit the bench for the remainder of the contest, as Duke entered this game as 36.5-point favorites. Well, here we are, and it's a 10-10 tie. The offense has looked completely out of whack in all facets, with no rhythm whatsoever. Duke has tallied just 34 rushing yards, and the bulk of that is due to a 32-yard touchdown run by Jaquez Moore. After a 2024 season where the ground game was likely the biggest issue on the entire team, this first half doesn't give fans much hope that it will be drastically improved.

New Duke QB Darian Mensah ends the half completing 16 of his 23 passes (69.5) for 216 yards. Que'Sean Brown leads the receivers with five receptions for 89 yards.

Let's just say, Duke fans aren't happy with the performance, as the responses on Duke football's halftime score update on X shows.

How are you tied with Elon at halftime that's embarrassing — Drew Rockwell (@drew_rockwell) August 29, 2025

$8M Man can’t had the ball off?!? Oof — Ed🌊 (@rollwave203) August 29, 2025

That was a very uninspiring half in all three phases. Offensive drops/fumble, defensive tackle issues, missed fg. — NDV (@stuckinIthaca) August 29, 2025

Some fans are already calling for offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's head after the first half of action, despite it being just his second season with the Blue Devils.

Jonathan Brewer everybody. The play calling was baffling at times last season and here we are in Game 1. Same nonsense. — NDV (@stuckinIthaca) August 29, 2025

Super lucky to be playing Elon, because we’d be getting our ass beat rn.



Jonathon Brewer having a job is malpractice. — red sox fans appear excited about brayan bello (@misterpatohere) August 29, 2025

Jonathan Brewer plz do something — Crazie Talk (@crazietalker) August 29, 2025

Duke fans are having flashbacks of the inconsistent and extremely frustrating offensive play that continued throughout the 2024 season. Inaccurate deep throws, mental errors, and a lack of a rushing attack are all there. However, it has still been just 30 minutes of football. Let's give it time before we officially sound the alarms.