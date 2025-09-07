Should Duke fans be worried after Darian Mensah's disappointing performance against Illinois?

The Duke football program headed into Saturday looking to etch a marquee victory over No. 11 Illinois, cementing the Blue Devils' status as a true contender on a national scale. After heading into the halftime locker room down 14-13, Duke was dismantled in the second. The Blue Devils were outscored 31-6, not able to generate any sort of rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. The game was decided by turnovers and sloppy plays, and new Duke quarterback Darian Mensah was at the center of it. After signing a $7.5 million NIL deal with the program, should Duke fans be worried after Mensah's lackluster performance against his first big-time opponent?

Darian Mensah's struggles against Illinois cost Duke major win

Mensah looked comfortable in the first half, but was clearly unable to feel the pressure from the Illini front seven. The former Tulane Green Wave surrendered a fumble in the red zone, completely shifting the momentum towards Illinois' way. In the second half, Mensah looked like a shell of himself completely.

The redshirt sophomore committed three turnovers, with an interception, to go along with two fumbles in the red zone. Both fumbles came via a strip from behind, where Mensah was unaware of the pressure.

He finished the game 23-of-34 (67.6%) passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns, along with his pick and two lost fumbles. The box score doesn't show all his struggles, and now Duke fans may be worrying if Mensah was worth the major payday he received this past offseason.

Mensah was off for the majority of the game. Missing big throws, not recognizing incoming pressure, misreads, you name it. On two separate occasions, Duke found the momentum moving its way, only for it to be lost with two self-imposed errors.

Granted, Mensah also made some great throws, some that were dropped by receivers. It wasn't a bad performance from Duke's QB by any means, but the clear struggles make fans wonder if he can handle the highest competition.

Still just a redshirt sophomore, Mensah has plenty of time to continue to grow. However, this loss will severely limit the Blue Devils' chances of making a College Football Playoff appearance this season.