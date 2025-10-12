Betting markets say Duke football is going to make a major statement next week

The Duke football program is riding a high wave of momentum heading into its bye week after picking up its third straight victory on the road over California. Now 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play, the Blue Devils are one of three squads to get out to 3–0 starts in ACC action. One of those teams, No. 13 Georgia Tech, will come to Durham next weekend in what will be Duke's biggest game of the 2025 campaign. After beginning the season 1-2, the Blue Devils have now established themselves as true contenders for an ACC Championship, but have a huge statement matchup against the Yellow Jackets next weekend. And as of now, the betting markets are favoring Duke at home over one of the top teams the ACC has to offer.

Duke football opens as favorites against No. 13 Georgia Tech

According to FanDuel, Duke has opened up as a favorite against its second ranked opponent of the 2025 season. Duke is set as a 2.5-point favorite (-105) with Georgia Tech as a 2.5-point underdog (-115). Duke's moneyline is set at -120, while Georgia Tech's is at +100. The total points Over/Under for the contest is currently 58.5.

Both the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils are two of the top five scoring offenses in the ACC so far this season. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the conference in average points scored per game (36.7), and Duke ranks fifth (36.5). Both squads are led by elite dual-threat quarterbacks, with Duke's Darian Mensah and Georgia Tech's Haynes King.

King is one of the best running quarterbacks in the nation, so Duke will have to limit his opportunities. The Blue Devils rank third in the nation in forced turnovers, seventh in tackles for loss, and seventh in interceptions. As one of the top defenses the nation has to offer, the Blue Devils have an opportunity to shut down a marquee offense and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the ACC.

Manny Diaz's guys have a week to rest up with a bye week, and the Blue Devils have a lot to prepare for before a major statement-making opportunity next weekend.