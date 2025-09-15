ACC Football Power Rankings: Duke continues to dip after second straight loss

Clemson is starting to look like one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 season, as the Tigers have now dropped to 1-2 following a loss to Georgia Tech. As for Duke, the preseason College Football Playoff hype is likely out the window after the Blue Devils suffered their second straight loss this weekend. Duke hosts NC State next to begin conference play, and it's an absolutely crucial win Duke needs to secure to have any chance at competing atop the ACC.

Here are the ACC Football Power Rankings following Week 3

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

1. Miami (3-0)

USF v Miami | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Miami ended No. 18 USF's early-season cinderella run, taking down the Bulls 49-12. The Hurricanes are clearly the best team in the conference at this point.

2. Florida State (2-0)

East Texas A&M v Florida State | Don Juan Moore/GettyImages

The Seminoles remain at 2-0 after the bye week. FSU will face Kent State next weekend.

3. Georgia Tech (3-0)

Clemson v Georgia Tech | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Haynes King was dominant with his legs once again, as Georgia Tech took down Clemson 24-21. The Yellow Jackets are quietly becoming one of the biggest threats in the ACC and will surely enter the AP Poll this week.

4. Louisville (2-0)

James Madison v Louisville | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

The Cardinals were also on bye this week and remain at 2-0 on the season. Louisville will host 2-1 Bowling Green next up.

5. SMU (2-1)

East Texas A&M v SMU | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

SMU bounced back following a tough loss to Baylor, defeating Missouri State 28-10. The Mustangs likely still have work to do before entering the AP Poll once again.

6. Clemson (1-2)

Clemson v Georgia Tech | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Yikes. Cade Klubnik's struggles continue as Clemson is looking like one of the biggest busts of the 2025 season. Most insiders didn't think it was possible for any squad to take the ACC Championship from the Tigers, and now we sit here as Clemson begins ACC play 0-1.

7. NC State (3-0)

NC State v Wake Forest | David Jensen/GettyImages

The Wolfpack stay undefeated following a 34-24 victory over Wake Forest to open league play 1-0. CJ Bailey is performing like one of the five or six best QBs in the conference.

8. Pitt (2-1)

Pittsburgh v West Virginia | Brien Aho/GettyImages

Pitt suffered its first loss of the season this past weekend, falling 31-24 on the road to West Virginia. The Panthers still remain in the top half of the conference standings.

9. Duke (1-2)

Illinois v Duke | Lance King/GettyImages

Duke is now in panic mode after suffering its second straight loss on the road against Tulane. Darian Mensah's homecoming didn't go as planned, and now the Blue Devils are in a must-win scenario as they will host NC State this weekend.

10. California (3-0)

California v Oregon State | Amanda Loman/GettyImages



True freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has only gotten better as the season has gone on, as the Golden Bears have now opened up their season at 3-0 after beating Minnesota 27-14. Cal could be a sleeper contender in the conference once the later stages of the season roll around.

11. North Carolina (2-1)

Richmond v North Carolina | Lance King/GettyImages

The Heels have now won two straight games after Bill Belichick's disastrous start to his tenure in Chapel Hill. Gio Lopez had his best outing in a UNC uniform as the Heels took down Richmond 41-6.

12. Virginia (2-1)

William & Mary v Virginia | Ryan M. Kelly/GettyImages

Virginia bounced back after an in-conference loss, taking down William & Mary 55-16.

13. Boston College (1-2)

2025 ACC Football Kickoff | Matt Kelley/GettyImages

The Eagles have now lost two in a row, awarding Stanford its first win. Stanford took down BC 30-20.

14. Syracuse (2-1)

2025 Aflac Kickoff Game - Syracuse v Tennessee | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The Orange got back over .500 after taking down Colgate 66-24. Steve Angeli went for 382 yards and five touchdowns in the air.

15. Wake Forest (2-1)

NC State v Wake Forest | David Jensen/GettyImages

Wake opened conference play with a loss, falling to NC State 34-24.

16. Stanford (1-2)

Stanford v Hawaii | Darryl Oumi/GettyImages

Stanford secured its first win of the 2025 season and kicked off league play at 1-0, taking down Boston College 30-20.

17. Virginia Tech (0-3)

Vanderbilt v Virginia Tech | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Virginia Tech has now fired Brent Pry after beginning the season 0-3. The Hokies fell to Old Dominion 45-26.