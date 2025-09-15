ACC Football Power Rankings: Duke continues to dip after second straight loss

Clemson is starting to look like one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 season, as the Tigers have now dropped to 1-2 following a loss to Georgia Tech. As for Duke, the preseason College Football Playoff hype is likely out the window after the Blue Devils suffered their second straight loss this weekend. Duke hosts NC State next to begin conference play, and it's an absolutely crucial win Duke needs to secure to have any chance at competing atop the ACC.
Here are the ACC Football Power Rankings following Week 3
ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 4
1. Miami (3-0)
Miami ended No. 18 USF's early-season cinderella run, taking down the Bulls 49-12. The Hurricanes are clearly the best team in the conference at this point.
2. Florida State (2-0)
The Seminoles remain at 2-0 after the bye week. FSU will face Kent State next weekend.
3. Georgia Tech (3-0)
Haynes King was dominant with his legs once again, as Georgia Tech took down Clemson 24-21. The Yellow Jackets are quietly becoming one of the biggest threats in the ACC and will surely enter the AP Poll this week.
4. Louisville (2-0)
The Cardinals were also on bye this week and remain at 2-0 on the season. Louisville will host 2-1 Bowling Green next up.
5. SMU (2-1)
SMU bounced back following a tough loss to Baylor, defeating Missouri State 28-10. The Mustangs likely still have work to do before entering the AP Poll once again.
6. Clemson (1-2)
Yikes. Cade Klubnik's struggles continue as Clemson is looking like one of the biggest busts of the 2025 season. Most insiders didn't think it was possible for any squad to take the ACC Championship from the Tigers, and now we sit here as Clemson begins ACC play 0-1.
7. NC State (3-0)
The Wolfpack stay undefeated following a 34-24 victory over Wake Forest to open league play 1-0. CJ Bailey is performing like one of the five or six best QBs in the conference.
8. Pitt (2-1)
Pitt suffered its first loss of the season this past weekend, falling 31-24 on the road to West Virginia. The Panthers still remain in the top half of the conference standings.
9. Duke (1-2)
Duke is now in panic mode after suffering its second straight loss on the road against Tulane. Darian Mensah's homecoming didn't go as planned, and now the Blue Devils are in a must-win scenario as they will host NC State this weekend.
10. California (3-0)
True freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has only gotten better as the season has gone on, as the Golden Bears have now opened up their season at 3-0 after beating Minnesota 27-14. Cal could be a sleeper contender in the conference once the later stages of the season roll around.
11. North Carolina (2-1)
The Heels have now won two straight games after Bill Belichick's disastrous start to his tenure in Chapel Hill. Gio Lopez had his best outing in a UNC uniform as the Heels took down Richmond 41-6.
12. Virginia (2-1)
Virginia bounced back after an in-conference loss, taking down William & Mary 55-16.
13. Boston College (1-2)
The Eagles have now lost two in a row, awarding Stanford its first win. Stanford took down BC 30-20.
14. Syracuse (2-1)
The Orange got back over .500 after taking down Colgate 66-24. Steve Angeli went for 382 yards and five touchdowns in the air.
15. Wake Forest (2-1)
Wake opened conference play with a loss, falling to NC State 34-24.
16. Stanford (1-2)
Stanford secured its first win of the 2025 season and kicked off league play at 1-0, taking down Boston College 30-20.
17. Virginia Tech (0-3)
Virginia Tech has now fired Brent Pry after beginning the season 0-3. The Hokies fell to Old Dominion 45-26.