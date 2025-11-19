Everything to know before Duke at North Carolina: How to watch and critical updates

All major postseason implications are now out the window for the Duke football program, but it still needs to pick up at least one more win across its final two of the regular season to become bowl eligible. Sitting at 5-5 on the campaign, most fans and insiders probably didn't expect the Blue Devils not to be even bowl eligible at this point of the season, given the major investments they made into the program this past offseason. After falling to No. 19 Virginia, Duke dropped to 4-2 in conference play and eliminated any chances it had to make the ACC Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Duke will finish the season 0-3 against ranked opponents at home, throwing away several opportunities to collect marquee wins and put itself in a position to have a special season. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils can still take down their arch-rival in the Tar Heels, and at least salvage some of the year. Here's everything fans need to know before Duke football's final road game of the regular season.

When is Duke vs. North Carolina?

Duke (5-5, 4-2 ACC) will take on North Carolina (4-6, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, November 22nd, at 3:30 pm EST. The matchup will be played at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. North Carolina?

The announcers for Duke vs. North Carolina will be Wes Durham and Steve Addazio. You can watch the contest on ACC Network, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and North Carolina?

Duke football is 39-65-4 all-time against the Tar Heels, with a 20-31-2 record at home and a 19-34-2 record on the road. The Blue Devils have lost five of their last six matchups against UNC. The last home victory for Duke over the Heels came on September 28th, 2024, and the last road win for Duke over UNC came on September 23rd, 2017.

What are the current betting odds for Duke vs. North Carolina?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 6.5-point favorite (-114) over UNC, while the Heels are a 6.5-point underdog (-106). Duke's moneyline is set at -245 and UNC's is at +198. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 51.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. North Carolina?

The weather calls for partly cloudy skies around 12:00 pm EST, with temperatures of about 67º at kickoff time. Temperatures are expected to get down to 61º by 5:30 pm EST.