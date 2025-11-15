Duke fans were already mad, and this Mike Elko extension just adds salt

Mike Elko did a lot of good things at Duke in a short time. He built a roster that looked like it could physically compete with any team in the nation. He gave Duke football an identity and showed the administration there that the sport was worth investing in and if they did, the fans would show up. He led the Blue Devils to their first win over Clemson, in a nationally televised spot no less.

But the departure was bad. He pledged his commitment to Duke only to leave in the middle of the night and land at College Station to take the Texas A&M job.

Mike Elko has arrived in College Station. pic.twitter.com/4KV1Py0Dp8 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 27, 2023

Elko didn't even bother to meet with his players in person, choosing to break the news to them over zoom. A meeting that many players reportedly didn't bother to attend. So while Duke fans should want to be happy that Elko is having success elsewhere and is about to sign a big, fat contract extension, it still rubs them the wrong way.

​Elko said he loved Duke, but he lied

​It wasn't that Elko left. Most Duke fans didn't expect him to be a lifer given he was winning at Duke. And in general, Duke football fans appreciate the coaches that come through the program and bring some success before moving on to greener pastures. Steve Spurrier is still very much appreciated for his short run at Duke before going on to greatness at Florida.

David Culcliffe stayed much longer and had some good runs. Duke football was in a bad place when he left, but the fans appreciate the successes he had.

​Elko had no reason to lie. No one really believed him anyway. And instead of leaving Durham with the support of a great, loyal fanbase, he is viewed as a Judas.

​What are the details of Mike Elko's new contract?

Oh, it's a lot of money. Ross Dellenger reports that the former Duke coach will make around $11.5 million annually. That puts Elko in rare air among coaching salaries. We're talking up there with the Kirby Smarts, Ryan Days and the Steve Sarkisians of the world.

Maybe it'll work out for Texas A&M. But right now, as of 1:15 p.m. EST, the Aggies are trailing South Carolina, 20-3, at home. Funny how these things have a way of working out in the end.