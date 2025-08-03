Blue Devils are putting players through off-the-wall offseason workouts

Jon Scheyer is one of the youngest head coaches in Division I college basketball, something that always comes with new and unique techniques. However, this offseason, the Blue Devils' leader has his team doing a workout that left a few fans speechless.

Over the weekend, Duke men's basketball shared a clip of players pushing a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck up a hill. To put it simply, the Duke Blue Devils have a drive unlike ever before.

In the background, a coach yells out, "3:44!" Seemingly, the Blue Devils were pushing the truck uphill for nearly four minutes and appeared like they were barely breaking a sweat.

Scheyer's powerful 2024-25 squad fell just short of glory last season, losing to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. This season, he's clearly leaving no room for error and no place for excuses.

Pushing trucks on a Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/MFMpxqVUN7 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 2, 2025

Duke brought in the No. 1 recruiting class of 2025, including Italian star Dame Sarr, blue-chip brothers Cayden and Cameron Boozer, five-star prospect Nikolas Khamenia, and four-star prospect Sebastian Wilkins.

Scheyer could literally replace the entire starting five from last year, which were all selected during the NBA Draft, with a class of top-tier freshmen.

The 2025-26 season is still months away, the Blue Devils not taking the court until later in November. However, Scheyer is already focused on making sure his players are in the best shape possible before they even think about who their first opponent is.

Strongman Saturday flicks 📸💪 pic.twitter.com/3xKQF2P0zA — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 2, 2025

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, Duke is hosting a "First Look" event at Cameron Indoor, where fans can interact with the new team for the first time and hear from Scheyer about how practices are unfolding so far.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to start their upcoming season with a home game against the UCF Knights on Tuesday, Oct. 21.