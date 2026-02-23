ESPN's projected 2028 Team USA basketball roster is filled with Blue Devils

ESPN just released its prediction of Team USA's men's basketball roster for the 2028 Olympics, which are set to be held in Los Angeles.

Out of the 12 spots on the roster, three of them are former Blue Devils, making Team USA yet another spin-off of a Mike Krzyzewski (the man who coached Team USA more than anyone) Duke squad.

Duke Blue Devils on ESPN's projected 2028 Team USA roster

Cooper Flagg (forward)

Kon Knueppel (guard)

Jayson Tatum (forward)

Of course, Jayson Tatum has quite a bit of Team USA experience, having just been on the roster that secured a gold medal at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel are only halfway through their rookie seasons in the NBA and have never represented their country at the Olympics.

No matter the experience level of the former Blue Devils, having a quarter of the roster hailing from Duke is a massive tip of the cap to the program and to the two men who led those players in college: Krzyzewski and current head coach Jon Scheyer.

ESPN's projected 2028 Olympics Team USA basketball roster

Cooper Flagg Kon Knueppel Jalen Duren Amen Thompson Scottie Barnes Cade Cunningham Anthony Edwards Chet Holmgren Jalen Williams Tyrese Haliburton Bam Adebayo Jayson Tatum

Alternates: Devin Booker, Evan Mobley

In 2024, the team was coached by the Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr. In 2028, the team will be led by the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra. While Krzyzewski retired from coaching at Duke and for Team USA a number of years ago, the Blue Devils' imprint can still be felt at the worldwide tournaments.

At the end of the day, the 2028 LA Games are still more than two years away, scheduled to start on July 14, 2028, and this roster could change drastically in that time. However, with two years and five months to go, there sure are a lot of Blue Devils in the equation.