Elite 2026 combo guard wants to secure visit to Duke before commitment comes

2026 five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr. has recently scheduled official visits to both Kentucky and Arkansas, but has interest in visiting several other schools before ultimately committing, and Duke is on that list.

According to On3 insider Joe Tipton, Smith also has interest in visiting Duke, Louisville, Indiana, Georgetown, and Syracuse; however, official visit dates for those schools have not been set at this time.

5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. has scheduled official visits to Arkansas and Kentucky, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-2 guard says he would also like to visit Louisville, Duke, Indiana, Georgetown, and Syracuse before making a commitment.



Smith discusses each of those programs:… pic.twitter.com/IYrYxHatN9 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 22, 2025

The No. 3 overall player, No. 2 combo guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Virginia per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings, Smith holds over 15 offers.

Smith has already been on the Duke campus, taking a visit back in November of 2024. After his visit, in an interview with 247Sports insider Dushawn London, the elite guard had high praise for Jon Scheyer and his program.

"I really like Duke and how they're changing the program around," Smith told London after his visit."The coaches always treated me like family when I went up to visit them. It was really fun. I saw my teammates, and it was a good vibe with them."

Now, Duke may have a bit of an edge in the recruitment of Smith, as the 6'2 guard attends Paul VI Catholic (VA), the same high school that current Duke rising sophomores Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II attended. The three were teammates at one point as well.

Harris potentially hinted that Smith will be headed to Duke in a recent post on X. Harris posted that he was doing a Q&A, and one of the comments included a photo of Harris, Ngongba, and Smith, among others, in a team photo from when the trio was at PVI, asking if Duke would land Harris. Harris responded with the"bulging eyes" emoji, which could hint that he and Ngongba are attempting to recruit Smith to Durham.

Nonetheless, Smith has interest in getting back on campus after already being in Durham nearly a year ago. Scheyer doesn't have any sealed commitments across the class of 2026, but several upcoming official visits are scheduled.

Five-star recruits Brandon McCoy and Cameron Williams, and four-star recruit Austin Goosby, all have official visits to Duke locked up for this coming fall.