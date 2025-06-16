Duke's Jon Scheyer makes early play for No. 1 prospect in class of 2027

Jon Scheyer isn't satisfied with just one recruiting class that ranks atop the rest of the nation. With the No. 1 class of 2025 recruits secured, Scheyer turned his attention to the class of 2026 and, now, the class of 2027.

Over the weekend, Dushawn London, a national basketball analyst for 247Sports, reported that Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils had contacted Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2027.

Oladotun has already received offers from Auburn, BYU, and Pittsburgh, and has heard from a dozen or so other programs. However, it's hard for young prospects to resist the allure of the Blue Devils and everything the program represents.

Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, has received new offers from Auburn, Pitt, and BYU



He’s also hearing from the following:



Houston

Duke

South Carolina

Oklahoma

Miami

Tennessee

Kentucky

Arkansas

Ohio State

OKST

LSU

Georgetown

Cincinnati

Baylor

USC

Maryland pic.twitter.com/P1udmTYIp6 — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 15, 2025

Less than a day after London reported the news of Oladotun's three newest offers, the young prospect shared that he already had four more offers from Division I programs: the Clemson Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Miami Hurricanes.

In total, Oladotun currently holds 36 offers from Division I programs. Duke and Scheyer have yet to send the five-star small forward an official offer. Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech are all of the ACC programs that have sent Oladotun an offer so far.

Also read: CBB fans get a good laugh at Will Wade's dig at 'the other' North Carolina school

Baba Oladotun high school stats

22.5 points per game

7.3 rebounds per game

3.0 assists per game

2.8 steals per game

As a sophomore (yes, he just turned old enough to receive a driver's license), Oladotun became a standout for Blake High School in Silver Spring, MD. With 22.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, Oldaotun had multiple double-doubles throughout the year and was a dominant presence on both ends of the court.