CBB fans get a good laugh at Will Wade's dig at 'the other' North Carolina school

Will Wade has been the leader of NC State for just a few months, but the Wolfpack's new head coach has already made himself comfortable in the role and familiar with his new team's rivalries.

While discussing the commitment of Ven-Allen Lubin, who transferred to NC State from none other than the North Carolina Tar Heels, Wade even made sure he got a dig in at UNC head coach Hubert Davis, who lost Lubin to the portal.

"The other school was too dumb to play him,” Wade said. "I don’t know why the hell they didn’t play him, but we’re gonna play him, so he’s gonna average 15 and eight."

"The other school was too dumb to play him."

- Will Wade apparently taking shots at UNC, after NC State landed UNC transfer Ven Allen Lubin

pic.twitter.com/niwe1J7k9w — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 15, 2025

Following the hilariously snide comment, the world of college basketball had an equally comical reaction to Wade's take.

Comments made by @CoachWadeNCSU this past weekend regarding U*NC’s decision to not play Ven-Allen Lubin more than they did is gaining national notoriety.



He isn’t wrong. But Will Wade having the balls to say it publicly is EXACTLY why we love him. He is one of us.#GoPack 🐺 — Wolfpack Roundball Report (@PackRoundball) June 16, 2025

Wolfpack Nation has already taken a liking to their new head coach, notably because he isn't afraid to ruffle the feathers of other head coaches, even those of blue-blood programs like North Carolina.

Satisfied NCSU fan and Ven Allen Lubin in March pic.twitter.com/tQ1XoQlcas — Satisfied NCSU fan (@tuffycentral) June 1, 2025

Of course, Tar Heel fans had to put up a few weak defenses for their head coach, setting expectations unbelievably high for Lubin, who has only been given the opportunity to start in 53 games since his collegiate career began in 2022.

Will Wade has been the head coach at NC State for all of 5 minutes now, and he's already criticizing Hubert Davis' ability to properly utilize his players!https://t.co/vqmmgAQwlB — Keeping It Heel (@KeepingItHeel) June 15, 2025

Ven Allen Lubin better be a all-American for how much hype Will Wade is giving him. https://t.co/BbOrej0qZ5 — CoachFlurry 🐏 (@chef_flurry) June 15, 2025

The moral of the story? Duke fans can rest easy as the two younger brothers in the great state have their petty little tiff. The Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer brought in the No. 1 recruiting class of 2025 in the nation, and Duke will be in good hands for years to come.

The best news? When Duke faced NC State last season, before Wade even took over, the Blue Devils defeated the Wolfpack by 10 points. The three times that Duke and UNC played? The Blue Devils won all of them by a combined 33 points (with Lubin on the bench for most of the minutes).