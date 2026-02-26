Duke's Chandler Rivers rightfully boasts his 'versatile' skills at 2026 NFL Combine

Over the last four years, Duke fans fell in love with Chandler Rivers as he became one of the star defensive players for the Blue Devils.

Now, it's time for the rest of the country to do the same as he heads through the Scouting Combine, Pro Day, and 2026 NFL Draft.

While at the Combine, he was asked why he thought teams should highly consider drafting him, and he even went as far as to say that he truly believes he is one of the best defensive backs in this year's draft class.

"I feel like I’m one of the most versatile players in the country," Rivers said while comparing himself to Mike Sainristil and Upton Stout.

Chandler Rivers has already met with Browns, Chiefs, and more

While speaking to members of the media, Rivers also shared that he had already met with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans. Simply put, teams from across the country are intrigued by what Rivers brings to the table.

Over four seasons with the Blue Devils, Rivers amassed an incredible resume. He earned 223 total tackles (139 solo), 29 pass deflections, seven interceptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.

Duke CB Chandler Rivers says being versatile is what he prides himself on. Thinks he’s one of the most versatile DBs in the country and that’s why teams want to see him everywhere. He loves moving around and playing everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dYIUF6o6lF — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) February 26, 2026

To summarize everything Rivers said on the podium and everything he brings to the table: this former Blue Devil can be everything, everywhere, all at once

Rivers won't take the field until the second full day of the Combine, competing alongside dozens of other defensive backs on Friday, Feb. 27. As Rivers and the rest of the group go through drills, he has yet another chance to prove to the world why he's as good as he says he is.