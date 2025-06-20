Duke women's basketball set to open up season overseas in double-header event

The Duke women's basketball program will open up its 2025-26 campaign at the Oui-Play Paris 2025 in Paris, France. The Blue Devils will play Baylor as one of two games. The other matchup will feature Oregon and California.

Duke will play the game at Adidas Arena on November 3rd.

Season opener vs. Baylor on Nov. 3 😈 — Duke Women's Basketball (@DukeWBB) June 19, 2025

"Paris, what an incredible city, I can't wait to go back and open our season, season-opener for Duke women's basketball in Paris at the Oui-Play event to open the 2025-26 season," Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson said. "Our team, our program, our university, is so excited to be over in France and to be able to showcase our team, our talent, to start the season. We couldn't think of a better place, a better country, a better opportunity, to get our journey started next year."

Duke has only faced Baylor once before in 2010, where the Bears won 51-48 on a neutral court in Memphis, TN.

Lawson and the Blue Devils are looking to build on a successful 2024-25 campaign, one where Duke won an ACC Tournament title, earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and made an Elite 8 appearance before falling to 1-seed South Carolina.

The Blue Devils are bringing back almost all of their rotation from last season, headlined by ACC Freshman of the Year Toby Fournier and All-ACC performers Ashlon Jackson and Jadyn Donovan.

Fournier has a chance to be one of the best players in the ACC next year after being the Blue Devils' leading scorer as a rookie. The Toronto native averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks a game on 52.6% shooting from the field and 42.9% shooting from three-point range as a freshman at Duke.

Jackson, the rising senior who is coming off her best season in a Blue Devil uniform, averaged 12.4 points per game on 37.2% shooting from beyond the perimeter. She joined the Duke women's basketball record books by tying the single-season program record for three-pointers made last season as well. Jackson drained 87 three-pointers this season, tying Tricia Liston, who set the record in the 2013-14 season. Jackson also now ranks ninth in program history in career made three-pointers with 162.