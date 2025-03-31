Two Duke women's basketball players etch names in Duke history books despite Elite Eight loss to South Carolina

2-seed Duke women's basketball fell in crushing fashion to 1-seed South Carolina, losing 54-50 in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils were up four to start the fourth quarter, but the Gamecocks were able to rally late, holding Duke to just eight points scored in the final ten minutes.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat to end Duke's season, head coach Kara Lawson was incredibly proud of the season she and her program had, which included winning the ACC Tournament title.

"Big picture overall, really proud of our season," Lawson said. "Winning the ACC Championship for the first time since 2013, making the Elite Eight for the first time since 2013. March is euphoric when you win and crushing when you lose. I told the group to hold their heads high. I think everyone affiliated with Duke is proud of the team and the effort."

But despite the season ending earlier than the program hoped for, two Blue Devils etched their names in the Duke women's basketball history books with their performances against the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight.

Ashlon Jackson

Duke junior guard Ashlon Jackson had a phenomenal season with the program, highlighted by a 20-point second-half effort in the Blue Devils' Round of 32 win over 10-seed Oregon, in which Duke was in a bit of upset trouble for a while. After a quiet first half offensively for the team, Jackson turned on the jets through the third and fourth quarters to propel the program to a 59-53 win. And yesterday, she joined the Duke women's basketball record books by tying the single-season program record for three-pointers made. Jackson drained 87 three-pointers this season, tying Tricia Liston, who set the record in the 2013-14 season. Jackson also now ranks ninth in program history in career made three-pointers with 162. The junior shot 37.2% from beyond the arc in 2024-25 on 6.3 attempts a game.

Ashlon Jackson tied the Duke single season three point record with this triple. pic.twitter.com/hgrkwujg95 — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) March 30, 2025

Reigan Richardson

Duke senior guard Reigan Richardson wrapped up her third season with the Blue Devils after transferring to Durham following her freshman campaign with Georgia. The Blue Devils fourth-leading scorer this season ended her collegiate career on a high note despite the loss to South Carolina, becoming the 36th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. The Charlotte native finished the game against the Gamecocks with seven points and one rebound, but seven was all she needed to match the 1,000-point mark. Richardson finished her final season with Duke averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 38.5% shooting from the field and a career-high 30.6% shooting from three-point range.

Although the Blue Devils wanted more out of the season, two players are now in the Duke women's basketball history books with their performances in the Elite Eight.