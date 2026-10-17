Duke vs. UNC: final odds and a prediction as Blue Devils try to retain Victory Bell

Duke is looking for a bounce-back performance after suffering its first loss of the 2026 season last week at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils came up short against the Yellow Jackets by three points. Duke's defense couldn't get a timely stop after an excellent drive by the offense to take the lead, and freshman kicker Gavin Strange missed a chip shot that would have sent the game into overtime.

Now, the previously unbeaten Blue Devils come back home with a blemish on their record, and they'll have to try to get back on the right track against rival North Carolina with the Victory Bell on the line.

Bill Belichick and North Carolina enter this matchup with momentum after going on the road and knocking off previously unbeaten Pittsburgh last week.

Duke may have to do without, or at least with a severely hampered, star RB Nate Sheppard. The sophomore back has been listed as questionable all week long.

Duke has won the last two meetings in this series, and the last four have all been decided by just one possession.

Chances are, this game is going to come down to the wire, and whichever team executes at a higher level will be the one that walks out victorious. Manny Diaz hopes the late-game execution is better this week than it was against Georgia Tech.

Betting odds for Duke vs. North Carolina in Week 7

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 6am ET on Saturday.

Spread: Duke -3.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Duke -156/North Carolina +130

Final Prediction:

If Duke has even an 80% version of Sheppard, the star RB should be able to find running room against a struggling UNC front. The Tar Heels give up over 170 rushing yards per game on average. That should be bad news against an elite Blue Devils rushing attack.

North Carolina will try to key on Sheppard, but that's difficult to do. Georgia Tech managed to hold him under 100 rushing yards, but he still managed 190 yards from scrimmage thanks to adding 91 as a receiver. He's going to get his, no matter what you try to do to stop him.

This has all the makings of a defensive slugfest between these two bitter rivals. Expect another game down to the wire, but this week Duke executes a bit better down the stretch to earn a close win.

Pick: Duke 24, North Carolina 20