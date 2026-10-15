Nate Sheppard's potential absence would be a devastating blow for Duke vs. North Carolina

Coming off their first loss of the season on the road at Georgia Tech last weekend, Duke's chances of earning a bounce-back win at home against rival North Carolina took a blow on Wednesday night.

Star RB Nate Sheppard was officially listed as questionable on the Blue Devils' availability report, calling into question his ability to play on Saturday afternoon against the Tar Heels.

That would, obviously, be a devastating blow for Manny Diaz and Duke. Sheppard is the nation's 4th-leading rusher with 743 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He has been one of the best players in the nation this year through the first six weeks of the season.

Sheppard tweaked his ankle in last week's loss to Georgia Tech, but he powered through to finish the game. While the Jackets were the first team to hold him under 100 rushing yards this season, he still managed 190 yards from scrimmage by producing 91 yards as a receiver.

If Sheppard is out or limited, Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell would be in for a heavier role. He has been Sheppard's primary backup this season, receiving eight or more carries in every game except last week against Georgia Tech, where he only got six.

Nate Sheppard's potential absence would mitigate Duke's biggest advantage vs. North Carolina

Duke's run game would seemingly be a major advantage this weekend against North Carolina. The Tar Heels enter this weekend ranked 92nd in the country in rushing yards per game allowed, giving up 170.8 per contest.

With Sheppard, one of the top runners in the country, that would seemingly give Duke a major edge. But if he can't go, or if his ankle doesn't allow him to have his normal explosiveness, then that's a tough loss for Diaz and the Blue Devils to overcome.

Campbell has had a solid year in relief. He has rushed for 185 yards on 42 carries with a 4.4-yard-per-attempt average.

There could also be an opportunity for freshman RB Jayvian Tanelus, who has impressed in limited opportunities this season. He looked good against William & Mary, producing 69 yards on 9 carries in Duke's blowout win.

I would be surprised if Sheppard doesn't give it a go, though. He fought through the injury to finish the game last week, and with a rivalry matchup and the Victory Bell at stake this week, the sophomore running back will do everything it takes to get on the field and contribute for the Blue Devils this weekend.

The real question will be how effective he can be in spite of the injury.

Duke needs Sheppard at his best this weekend in what will almost certainly be a tight contest against North Carolina.