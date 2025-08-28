Duke vs. Elon: Final odds and predictions for the Blue Devils' Week 1 matchup

The Duke football program is officially set to kick off its 2025 regular season against FCS opponent Elon tonight, August 28th, at 7:30 pm EST. With so many new faces on the squad entering year two under head coach Manny Diaz, this is the first taste fans will get of the new pieces in-game. The Blue Devils opened their 2024 season against the Phoenix, winning 26-3. Diaz and his guys hope to start the 2025 campaign on a similar note. Despite the program likely getting better on both sides of the ball, Duke has continued to be overlooked as a true contender on a national scale. Tonight is hopefully the beginning of a storied season where Duke proves its doubters wrong.

Ahead of tonight's opening game, let's take a look at final predictions and odds for Duke vs. Elon.

What are the final betting odds for Duke vs. Elon?

According to FanDuel, Duke is closing as a 36.5-point favorite (-115), with the Phoenix as +36.5-point (-105) underdogs. There is no moneyline for tonight's game, and the total points Over/Under is set at 49.5.

Duke vs. Elon predictions

Before a marquee matchup at Wallace Wade in Week Two against the No. 12-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini, Duke is looking to find a groove and "warm up" against the Phoenix tonight. After all the hype surrounding new Duke QB Darian Mensah, this is the first look at home fans will get of their new signal caller, who received a pretty massive payday from the Duke program this offseason. Elon went 6-6 (5-3) in 2024, finishing tied for sixth place in the CAA standings. The Phoenix have a new quarterback this season, and multiple QBs could see the field tonight in the team's first game.

Duke went 9-4 (5-3) in the first season under Diaz, just the fourth season of nine or more wins since the Blue Devils joined the ACC. Duke boasted one of the best defenses in all of college football a season ago, finishing second in the nation in tackles for loss (116), fourth in the nation in sacks (43), and 26th nationally in third-down conversion percentage (33.8). Given the expected step forward from the offense, Duke should cruise to a victory tonight and begin the season 1-0.

Duke injury report against Elon

Terry Moore - Out - Torn ACL