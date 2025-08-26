Everything to know before Duke vs. Elon: How to watch and critical updates

The Duke football program is gearing up to take on FCS opponent Elon in the team's 2025 season opener. Coming off a 9-4 season in the first under head coach Manny Diaz, just the fourth season of nine or more wins in program history, the Blue Devils enter 2025 with major expectations to compete atop the ACC. Despite consistently being disrespected as a true contender on a national scale, Diaz and the Blue Devils aren't listening to what the media has to say.

From injury reports to weather forecasts to predictions, here's everything Duke fans need to know before the Blue Devils kick off their 2025 campaign.

When is Duke vs. Elon?

Duke will face Elon on Thursday, August 28th at 7:00 pm EST at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Elon?

Matt Schick and Forrest Connoly will be the announcers for Duke vs. Elon, which will air on ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra. If your TV provider has ACC Network, you will be able to access ACC Network Extra.

What is the series history between Duke and Elon?

Duke is 8-0-1 all-time against the Phoenix. The Blue Devils have won the last seven matchups between the two programs and are 5-0-1 at Wallace Wade Stadium, where Thursday's game will be played. The last contest between the two programs was the opening game of the 2024 season, where Duke won 26-3.

What are the current odds for Duke vs. Elon?

According to FanDuel, Duke enters as a 33.5-point favorite (-118). Elon is +33.5 (-104). There is no moneyline for the contest, and the game's total point Over/Under is set at 47.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. Elon?

The stage is set for clear skies at 75°.

Duke injury report

Terry Moore - Out - Torn ACL

Duke vs. Elon prediction

The Blue Devils are looking to get off to a hot start with a revamped offense, headlined by new quarterback Darian Mensah. Duke's defense is also set for another dominant year in the ACC, so the Blue Devils will handle the Phoenix with ease. Duke emerges victorious by a score of 27-6.