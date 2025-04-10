Duke 'very slight' favorite for five-star Nate Ament, But new dark horse program has emerged as potential candidate

The top remaining prospect in high school basketball, five-star Nate Ament, was set to announce his commitment on April 1st at the McDonald's All-American game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Ament then postponed his decision as he wasn't fully confident in a decision at that point.

Ament will be deciding between Duke, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

Rumors are beginning to swirl that Ament's commitment could be happening very soon, and Duke is still considered a slight favorite for the five-star's services. However, there's a new SEC program that has come from behind as the potential landing spot for Ament's services.

247sports' Travis Branham updated the status of Ament's commitment on the 247sports College Basketball Show.

"It seems like there's been a little bit of movement now that the seasons are all officially over. I would expect that we probably get a re-set commitment date here pretty soon. The schools that I'm hearing the most now, and it's changed as you [Adam Finkelstein] said, consistently. Right now I still give the slight, very slight, edge to Duke at this moment. But, the team I'm looking at behind them now is Tennessee. Sounds like Tennessee has made up some ground and Louisville has now lost ground in this recruitment, with Kentucky now in third as the dark horse of this recruitment."

Tennessee has now come out of nowhere as the potential landing spot for Ament along with Kentucky. Duke has been considered one of the favorites, if not the favorite, since his recruitment has begun.

After Ament postponed his commitment date, Duke and Arkansas were viewed as the favorites with Louisville as a dark horse candidate, but it seems like this race for the five-star has completely evolved.

The Blue Devils have been recruiting Ament for about a year and a half now as Ament has been on campus three times. He took two official visits during the 2024-25 college basketball season: one at Countdown to Craziness, and another when Duke played North Carolina at Cameron Indoor.

Duke seems to be the only consistent favorite to land Ament, but with how much change has gone on throughout his recruitment, anything can happen at this point.

"They've probably been recruiting me for the longest of the five," Ament said about the Duke program after releasing his final five schools in February. "But, you know, it's great to see that, one, they're winning with freshman players, and they're one of the top teams in the nation, not just offensively but defensively, and they're able to do it with a lot of firepower."

Ament is the #4 overall player and #2 power forward at the 247sports Class of 2025 Composite Rankings.