#2 Duke went into Winston-Salem Saturday evening, January 25th, to take on Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a tough and challenging environment.

Once again freshman star Cooper Flagg ran the show with 24 points,7 rebounds and 6 assists as the Blue Devils survived a thrilling game against Wake Forest Saturday evening.

Besides Cooper Flagg being the name of the game, a couple other names helped contribute to the win. Kon Knueppel had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Mason Gillis had 11 points and 6 rebounds to help the Blue Devils prevail over the Demon Deacons.

Duke (17-2, 9-0 in the ACC), really struggled after halftime missed their first 13 shots and went 1-for-19 over that stretch which was a concern early on in the second half. Wake Forest which was down 15 went on a run to end up taking the lead after scoring on seven straight possessions.

Duke was down 45-39 with roughly 9 minutes left in the game and Duke ended up responding and going on a little bit of a run along with regaining the lead after Flagg took charge and then went up 53-47 with about 3 minutes left in the game.

Duke ended up winning the game 63-56 against the Demon Deacons in a very challenging second half for the Blue Devils, but they ended up finding a way to survive and stay perfect in ACC play.

The Blue Devils now will have a quick turn around as they host NC State (9-10, 2-6 in ACC) Monday night, January 27th, in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 8:30 and that game will be televised on ESPN.