Are the Duke Blue Devils thriving at the right time? The answer is yes. The reason being is freshman star Cooper Flagg has turned this Duke team into a real Championship threat as they are currently 15-2 (7-0 in ACC Play) and on an 11-game win streak.

Flagg is averaging 18.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game, but not only has Flagg been the bright side for Duke, the starters have been helping Flagg be as successful as he can be when the offense is clicking on all cylinders.

One thing about This Duke team is that they have a lot of depth coming off the bench and guys like Mason Gillis, Maliq Brown, and Isaiah Evans are helping contribute to the team in many big ways taking this team to the next level.

Earlier in the season Duke had some tough games to begin the season as they played teams like Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona and Auburn. Between those 4 games, they won 2 of them and lost 2 of them, but not only were they tough opponents, it fueled this team.

These games taught this young Duke team how the rest of the season is going to be for them and nothing is going to come lightly and they are going to get everyone's best shot when it comes to ACC play moving forward. Hopefully this early success can keep going moving forward for them and run into March Madness to make a big run at a National Championship.

Duke takes on Boston College this Saturday in Conte Forum at 8:00 and can be watched on ESPN.

Duke should take care of business this weekend, but never doubt these teams and their ability to take the best team out.