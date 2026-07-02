Duke's next elite rim protector might be this recently offered 2027 5-star

Jon Scheyer has a type at center.

From Derek Lively to Khaman Maluach to Patrick Ngongba, Scheyer has prioritized the defensive-first, rim-running, athletic big men for his front line.

He may have just identified his next one.

Duke has been slow-playing the 2027 class. They landed a commitment from 4-star Kager Knueppel on Monday, but currently only list two additional offers for the cycle, both guards: 5-stars Beckham Black and Adan Diggs.

That changed on Wednesday night.

Duke reportedly extended an offer to 5-star center Lewis Uvwo out of Prolifc Prep:

Can confirm that Duke has offered big man Lewis Uvwo, the No. 7 player in the class of 2027



ELITE rim protector. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/jShkLRIXoK — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 1, 2026

Duke extends an offer to 5-star 2027 center Lewis Uvwo

Uvwo is the first true big to receive an offer from Duke in the 2027 recruiting class. He's clearly Scheyer's type. Uvwo is a monster athlete and a defensive-first center who can be a rim-runner on the offensive end.

But his true impact will come on the defensive end, where he's an eraser. He makes up for any defensive mistakes with his ability to protect the rim. He's an elite shot blocker at the high school level and figures to be an immediately impactful defender at the college level even if his offensive game remains raw.

Uvwo is currently ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the composite, but will likely continue to rise. 247 has him as the No. 1 center and the No. 7 overall player.

Duke's recruiting priorities are beginning to become clear for the 2027 class. They clearly want at least one elite guard, with offers to Black and Diggs. They already have an elite wing/forward in tow with Knueppel. Now, they are targeting an elite defensive big man in Uvwo.

The 2027-28 roster is going to be built around incoming 5-star freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The former Barcelona star has had an eye-opening summer and is projected to be an impactful player for the Blue Devils as a 17-year-old freshman in 2026-27. In 2027-28, he might be the best player in college basketball.

Pairing him with an elite rim-protecting center is a no-brainer. It's clear that Scheyer prefers that to be Uvwo. There could be other options as things shake out over the remainder of the summer and the fall, but Uvwo being the first big who earned an offer is eye-opening and shows where Scheyer's priorities are with the 2027 class.

Coming off three consecutive No. 1 recruiting classes, Duke could be on the verge of another.