Duke's loaded schedule just added a likely preseason No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown

Who should be preseason No. 1 in college basketball?

Should it be Florida, which had the most impressive roster retention of the offseason by bringing back its entire frontcourt, featuring three players - Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu - who all played significant roles in Florida's 2025 national title-winning team?

Or should it be Duke, which paired the roster retention of Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster with the No. 1 high school recruiting class, and arguably the best guard in the Transfer Portal in Wisconsin's John Blackwell?

That debate will rage throughout the offseason until the preseason polls come out.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see the teams in action.

As many expected and hoped for, Duke and Florida were paired together for this year's ACC/SEC challenge. The Blue Devils will travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators on December 1st, per Jon Rothstein:

NEWS: Matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge are set, per sources.



Ark @ UNC

AU @ Clem

Duke @ UF

BC @ UGA

Wake @ LSU

Pitt @ Mizz

SU @ OU

OleMiss @ VT

SC@NCSt

FSU @ Tenn

Texas @ Lville

Bama @ Miami

UK @ UVA

GT @ MissSt

Stanford @ A&M

Vandy @ NDhttps://t.co/CH4tXkiAal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2026

Jon Scheyer and Duke's brutal non-conference path just added another insane matchup

No one can accuse Scheyer and the Blue Devils of ducking smoke.

Following the addition of Florida, Duke will now face the following in its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season:

Michigan State

Illinois

UConn

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Gonzaga

That's three of last season's four Final Four teams, and the last three national champions. By the time Duke's ACC slate rolls around, there may not be a more battle-tested team in the country.

Duke and Florida have met 10 times previously on the hardwood. The Blue Devils have won eight of those 10 matchups, including this past season's thriller in Cameron Indoor. In a back-and-forth affair, Duke prevailed thanks to a go-ahead three by Isaiah Evans.

The two most publicized matchups both came in the NCAA Tournament. Duke defeated Florida in the 1994 Final Four before falling to Arkansas in the National Championship Game, robbing the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.

Florida got its revenge in the 2000 NCAA Tournament, upsetting No. 1 seed Duke in the Sweet 16 on its way to its first title game appearance, where they were defeated by Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

This year's matchup between Duke and Florida could be a Final Four preview. Both the Blue Devils and Gators are expected to be on the shortlist of title favorites next season. A December game won't be the be-all, end-all to decide which team is better, particularly with it being a Florida home game, but it'll be a perfect measuring stick game for both to see what kinks need to be worked out between then and March.