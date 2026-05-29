Jon Scheyer adds to Duke's insane non-conference slate with Jimmy V Classic vs. SEC team

For the first time since 2022, Duke will participate in the Jimmy V Classic.

It's the latest addition to Duke's gauntlet of a non-conference schedule that already features games against Michigan State, Illinois, UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga.

We also know that Duke will play an SEC opponent in the annual ACC/SEC challenge. With the Jimmy V announcement, the Blue Devils will double-dip on SEC opponents.

Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Duke will face off against Georgia in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on a to-be-determined December date:

NEWS: Duke will play Georgia and Alabama will face Houston in the 2026 Jimmy V Classic at MSG, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/D8nkqWED4c — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 29, 2026

Duke to face Georgia in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden

When you think of SEC basketball powers, your mind certainly doesn't immediately go to Georgia, but the Bulldogs have been a consistent NCAA Tournament team under Mike White. Georgia has made the tournament the last two years, and this matchup in December could give Duke the feel of a second-round March Madness matchup.

Scheyer has built arguably the deepest and most talented roster of his Duke tenure to date. He won't wait long to get them battle-tested with an insane out-of-conference schedule. With an improved ACC, Duke could end up playing the most difficult schedule in college basketball for 2026-27.

Duke played two games at Madison Square Garden last season, and it was a mixed bag of results. The Blue Devils knocked off Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in November before turning around and losing to Texas Tech there in December. That was one of just two losses Duke suffered during the regular season.

This will be Duke's fifth appearance in the Jimmy V Classic and the first since 2022. Duke is a perfect 4-0 in the event. The results of those previous matchups are as follows:

2022: Duke 74, Iowa 62

2016: Duke 84, Florida 74

2001: Duke 95, Kentucky 92

1998: Duke 71, Kentucky 60

Scheyer has scheduled games for Duke over the last few years in venues that are potential regional sites the Blue Devils could experience in the NCAA Tournament. The East Regional in 2027 will take place at Madison Square Garden, and for the second year in a row, Duke is scheduled to play two games at the world's most famous arena.

Duke's non-conference matchup against Michigan in December will also take place at MSG, meaning the Blue Devils will play there twice in the span of just a couple of weeks.