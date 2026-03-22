Duke's forgotten 5-star freshman gave Jon Scheyer what he needed in win over TCU

At first, it looked like the Duke Blue Devils were going to be on upset watch against TCU. However, things changed in a big way in the second half, with Jon Scheyer and Co. cruising to a big-time win. On to the Sweet 16 for this group after an 81-58 statement.

Jon Scheyer's major Patrick Ngongba gamble went perfectly for Duke

Normally, it's easy to give most of the attention to Isaiah Evans, Cameron Boozer and others. In this case, however, it's time to show some love to Dame Sarr. Averaging a little over six points a game, it's easy to forget that he was also a 5-star playmaker for Scheyer's loaded 2026 class.

In the victory over TCU, the former Barcelona prospect finished the game with 14 points, including going 4-of-7 from downtown. Sarr was ready to connect on some big-time shots when the Blue Devils needed him to and more of the same will be needed for this team to go on a deep run.

It was 44 apiece between Duke and TCU with 13:44 left. Blue Devils outscored the Horned Frogs 37-14 from that point on to roll to DC for the Sweet 16. Dame Sarr stepped up this evening with 14-and-8.



Duke gets the Kansas/St. John’s winner Friday night at Capital One Arena. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 21, 2026

Dame Sarr stepped up for Duke in a big way against TCU in the NCAA Tournament

Sarr has a great looking shot and boy, it sure looked pretty when the ball hit the bottom of the cotton against the Horned Frogs. At one point, this was a close game, but Duke pulled away in a head-turning way to record its 23-point victory.

As for Sarr in particular, goodness, fans are fired up about his showing and it came at the right time. His recruitment sure was intriguing, as it looked like at one point that Bill Self and Kansas were going to win the recruiting battle.

However, Scheyer and Duke didn't stop going after him and a Durham official visit helped the ACC side come out on top. Has Sarr lived up to the massive expectations placed on him? No, we have no problem saying that.

With that said, the fact that he can be a reliable shooter for Scheyer in March is exactly what this staff was hoping for. In the Sweet 16, Duke is going to have a tough test on the way against either St. John's or Kansas. Yup, either Self or Rick Pitino will be on the other bench and they'll be ready to record a coaching masterclass. Because of this, everyone on Duke will need to be at their best, and the list includes Sarr.