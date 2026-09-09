Duke's floor will once again match North Carolina's ceiling in 2026-27

We are less than a month away from Duke's first exhibition game against Belmont on October 8th at Cameron Indoor. College basketball season is right around the corner, and as has been the case for several seasons in a row, Duke and North Carolina are swimming in much different pools.

Jon Scheyer has once again built a National Championship contender for 2026-27. Despite losing the National Player of the Year to the NBA for the second offseason in a row, Scheyer did excellent work balancing his roster for this coming season between retention, recruiting, and the Transfer Portal.

Duke added star guard John Blackwell from Wisconsin, signed an elite high school class with four 5-star recruits, and brought back potential first-round NBA Draft picks in Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba II, to go along with experienced guards Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer.

This team is deep, experienced, and supremely talented. Alongside Florida, they're the co-favorites to win the National Championship.

As for Michael Malone's first UNC team, most experts view them as a borderline Top 25 team that could find themselves on the bubble if one or two things go wrong. The Tar Heels built a good backcourt, but there are major questions in the frontcourt, which will cause them significant issues against the top teams in the ACC, including Duke.

Duke hopes to compete for the title this year. UNC hopes to potentially get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in the last five years.

These progams are not on the same level currently.

Duke's worst-case scenario may match UNC's best-case scenario this season

ESPN's Myron Medcalf wrote about the floor and the ceiling of each ACC team on Wednesday. It's clear from his thoughts that the ACC continues to upgrade in basketball as teams look to close the gap on Duke, which has dominated the league in each of the last two seasons with runaway conference titles.

It's also clear that there remains a significant separation between Duke and North Carolina.

Per Medcalf, Duke unsurprisingly has a National Championship ceiling. Their floor is a Sweet 16 exit, meaning it's inconceivable to him that the Blue Devils won't be in the second weekend of the Big Dance. It's anybody's guess as to what happens from there. Even elite teams can get bounced early in the NCAA Tournament, as we have seen numerous times over the years. It's a crapshoot in March.

For UNC, their ceiling is a match for Duke's floor. Medcalf believes the best-case scenario for UNC is to get to the Sweet 16. Anything further than that is tough to see. Realistically, UNC getting to the second weekend takes a pretty significant leap of faith in a relatively mediocre roster, at least for the lofty standards in Chapel Hill.

Medcalf has the floor wrong, though. He thinks the floor is finishing 7th in the ACC and getting ousted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. As always with UNC, the floor is lower than anyone wants to admit. It would only take a bad break or two for the Tar Heels to outright miss the NCAA Tournament. That's a more accurate representation of the floor for that team, even with the expanded field.

Perhaps Malone will be able to get UNC back to being a powerhouse in college basketball. But at least for one more season, Duke and UNC are on drastically different wavelengths again.