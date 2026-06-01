Between Duke and UNC, only one team will be swimming in CBB's deep end this season

Duke and North Carolina are two of college basketball's preeminent blue blood programs, but in this new era of college basketball, only one of the two programs is moving like one.

Jon Scheyer has rebuilt Duke's roster so that the Blue Devils will once again be among a handful of national title contenders for the third consecutive season. March Madness meltdowns aside, the type of teams Scheyer has put on the court the last couple of seasons have been elite. The title drought will come to an end sooner rather than later, but all you can do is give yourself as many at-bats as you can, and the inevitable home run will come at some point.

On the other end of Tobacco Road, North Carolina keeps tripping and falling down before they can even waltz into the on-deck circle.

The ill-fated Hubert Davis era finally came to an end, but UNC didn't fare much better in the coaching carousel this time around. They made the panic hire of Michael Malone, who hasn't been part of the college game in 25 years and has never been at a higher level than an assistant at this level.

His recruiting choices have been curious, and his pursuit of international big men shows a coach desperately hoping there's another Nikola Jokic out there with whom he can ride the coattails of to success.

Duke, UNC on opposite ends of way-too-early Top 25 projections

Congratulations are in order for the Tar Heels, however. Following the commitment of international big man Alexandros Samodurov, UNC has now cracked Jeff Borzello's way-too-early Top 25 on ESPN at No. 25. A huge accomplishment for them, no doubt. Duke fans, wave hello to your Chapel Hill neighbors there way in the back.

Duke remains at No. 2 in Borzello's Top 25, and there's a legitimate argument for the Blue Devils to be preseason No. 1. While Duke is fighting for that distinction, UNC is fighting for any semblance of relevancy on the national stage.

What's worse is that UNC fans appear to have accepted this fate. They're even pleased with where they stand?

It's as if they're giving Malone and the new coaching staff a pass because they lost Caleb Wilson and are already accepting a free mulligan for next season, knowing they aren't likely to contend in the ACC.

Can you imagine Duke fans doing that when Cooper Flagg left or now with Cameron Boozer moving on?

If UNC fans are comfortable as a fringe Top 25 program, more power to them. We aren't going to lose any sleep over it.

Duke will continue setting the pace for the ACC and pushing for a national title, while UNC appears to be happy just to be off the bubble.

What a time to be alive.