Duke receives the nod it deserves in Andy Katz's latest bracket prediction

The Duke Blue Devils are flying through the regular season, going 20-1 overall, and have been unstoppable since the new year, going 9-0 against ACC opponents.

Currently, the Blue Devils are ranked fourth overall, only trailing the undefeated Arizona Wildcats (22-0), the Big Ten's Michigan Wolverines (20-1), and the ever-present UConn Huskies (21-1).

When college football analyst Andy Katz released his latest March Madness prediction, he seemed to follow suit.

Andy Katz's March Madness bracket prediction top seeds

No. 1 seeds: Arizona, Duke , Michigan, UConn

, Michigan, UConn No. 2 seeds: Houston, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa State

No. 3 seeds: Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue

No. 4 seeds: BYU, Florida, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt

The Blue Devils, the Huskies, the Wolverines, and the Wildcats are the top seeds in the nation, followed by the Houston Cougars, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Katz opted to include the Cornhuskers in the top eight instead of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are currently the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 but are a three-seed in Katz's bracket prediction.

🚨 NEW BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨@TheAndyKatz drops his first predictions of February 🔮 pic.twitter.com/R587teQ7z0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 3, 2026

The Blue Devils have just 10 regular-season games remaining on their schedule, including a non-conference matchup against the No. 3 Wolverines, as well as four currently-ranked conference matchups.

Tonight, Duke is hosting the unranked Boston College Eagles (who were not included in Katz's bracket prediction). Then, in the first regular-season meeting of the year, the Blue Devils are visiting the currently-ranked No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, who are a five-seed in Katz's bracket.