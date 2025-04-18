Duke must land dream transfer target after losing 5-star Shelton Henderson

When Duke lost assistant coach and top recruiter Jai Lucas to Miami, the immediate concern was about the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, who headline the Blue Devils’ 2025 recruiting class. While Jon Scheyer has been able to hang onto the five-star forward and four-star guard, his program did lose its grip on five-star wing Shelton Henderson, who on Friday de-committed from Durham and is likely to join Lucas in Coral Gables.

Five-star SF Shelton Henderson and Duke have parted ways, sources tells @247Sports.



Henderson has been released from his NLI and he has reopened his recruitment. || Story: https://t.co/hBPlaVi0yT pic.twitter.com/qXk9FbooVJ — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 18, 2025

5-star wing Shelton Henderson de-commits from Duke

With Henderson out of the 2025 class, Duke has fallen from the top of the recruiting rankings to No. 15 with Cameron Boozer leading the way as the No. 3 player in the country. Four-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia is also the second-highest ranked future Blue Devil at No. 15 in the class, nine spots higher than Cayden Boozer.

While much of the country has vowed to get old and stay old through the transfer portal, including the two teams that played for the national championship, Florida and Houston, without a single freshman seeing the floor in the title game, Scheyer has stuck to Duke’s success as an NBA factory. Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach nearly got the Blue Devils to a championship in their one-and-done season, and next season, Scheyer will rely on the talented offspring of a former NBA star to lead him back to the Final Four.

However, to replace Henderson, it appears that Scheyer could be after another son of a former NBA star in the transfer portal, Andrej Stojakovic.

Cal guard Andrej Stojaković is entering the transfer portal with a ‘Do Not Contact’ tag. The 6-7 sophomore and former McDonald’s All-American averaged 17.9 points. Huge get for someone. Duke, Auburn, Illinois among those involved. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 18, 2025

Duke involved with Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic

As Dick Weiss reported, Stojakovic entered the portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, meaning he already has his third school in three years picked out. The Cal transfer began his career at Stanford, but now it appears he’s either heading to Duke, Auburn, or Illinois. For Scheyer’s sake, it better be the Blue Devils.

At 6-foot-7, Stojakovic is an oversized scoring guard who would seamlessly slide into Knueppel’s role as a secondary offensive creator who can occasionally take over games. Not as talented a shooter as Knueppel, Stojakovic relies on his balance and creativity as a driver to get into the paint and finish at an above-average clip. He scored 17.9 points a game as a sophomore last season and exploded for a 37-point outing in Cal’s season-ending loss to Stanford in the ACC Tournament.

Stojakovic won’t be the athletically gifted wing that Henderson projected as, but his experience and craft as a three-level scorer would make him the ideal consolation prize for Duke. And the nostalgia factor would be off the charts for early 2000s NBA fans if the Blue Devils’ roster included two Boozers and “Baby Peja.”