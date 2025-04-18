Duke losing elite 5-star basketball signee overnight came out of nowhere

If you're waking up on Friday morning with the same look on your face as Jon Scheyer in the photo at the top of this story, you're not alone. Duke basketball is working overtime in the transfer portal right now to add needed talent and depth for the 2025-26 season.

However, in terms of high school recruiting, one elite prospect won't be making the move to Durham after all. In a bit of a stunner, news dropped late Thursday night while a lot of us were asleep that 5-star small forward Shelton Henderson and Duke have decided to part ways.

What? Rumors were flying around that perhaps this was coming, as Henderson wiped his social media of things Duke related. National analyst Travis Branham broke things, which plenty of Duke fans still can't believe:

Five-star SF Shelton Henderson and Duke have parted ways, sources tells @247Sports.



Henderson has been released from his NLI and he has reopened his recruitment. || Story: https://t.co/hBPlaVi0yT pic.twitter.com/qXk9FbooVJ — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 18, 2025

Duke and 5-star SF Shelton Henderson have reportedly parted ways

This truly feels like a bit of a shocker. Henderson was a major get for the Blue Devils this cycle, as he's ranked five stars, the No. 2 small forward in the country and No. 14 prospect nationally for his class. He chose Duke over additional offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Louisville and many others.

Now, there's speculation that Henderson could end up making a move to Miami to play for the Hurricanes. Why would this make sense? Well, former Duke assistant Jai Lucas ran point on Henderson's recruitment. Now that Lucas is the head coach at Miami, the door is certainly open for him to go after the Texas product.

What does this mean for Duke moving forward? It means that Scheyer is going to continue to go after targets in the portal who can help this team in 2025-26. At the top of the wishlist for plenty of people is Andrej Stojaković, who is leaving Cal and looking for a new home.

Last season, Stojaković posted 17.9 points per game. He's going to have countless schools after him, but Duke indeed is expected to make a run, especially now that Henderson won't be suiting up for the Blue Devils next winter.