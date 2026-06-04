Duke-Michigan is moving out of the Garden and Blue Devils fans are not happy

Duke's non-conference schedule was already shaping up to be one of the best in college basketball heading into next season. That slate only got stronger last week when the Blue Devils officially added a matchup against Georgia in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, giving Duke another high-level matchup outside of conference play.

The schedule Jon Scheyer has assembled is largely due to the multi-year deal the Blue Devils struck with Amazon back in April. The agreement is set to feature matchups against UConn, Gonzaga, and Michigan at neutral locations as part of the streaming package. However, the Big Ten has complicated matters surrounding the Michigan game's broadcasting rights.

Now, a solution is being finalized that will move the matchup out of the Garden, which isn't sitting well with Duke fans.

Duke fans react to Michigan matchup moving from Madison Square Garden

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, a deal is being discussed that would move the Duke-Michigan game from MSG to loanDepot Park in Miami. Yes, you are reading that correctly. The game is looking like it will be moved to a baseball stadium, and Duke fans are already voicing their frustration with the news.

They took our game in one of the greatest sports venues in the world and a hotbed for Duke fans & moved it to a crusty baseball stadium pic.twitter.com/Az8XxHOL1D https://t.co/5KXEv5PMrq — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) June 3, 2026

The move is certainly puzzling. Even if the game needed to be moved from New York, pivoting to a baseball stadium is an odd choice. On top of that, MSG has served as a home away from home for the Blue Devils in recent years, which makes this move all the more frustrating for fans. There's just something about the energy of Duke games in the Garden that can't be replicated anywhere other than Cameron Indoor itself.

While the change is frustrating, it's at least somewhat understandable given the complications that arose with the Big Ten. And, to play devil's advocate, maybe this will be a unique experience if it's done well. Still, it's disappointing to see such an elite matchup being moved away from one of, if not the biggest stage basketball has to offer.