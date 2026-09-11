Duke makes 5-star Adan Diggs' top seven, but faces a race against the clock

Jon Scheyer has been selective in his pursuit of backcourt options in the 2027 class. While the wings and the frontcourt have taken the majority of the focus, Duke has sent out offers to two 5-star guards: Beckham Black and Adan Diggs.

With the five-in-five rule in place, Duke could end up bringing back its entire four-man backcourt next season.

While things are still moving slowly for Black, Diggs is beginning to trim his list and narrow his focus. On Thursday, Diggs announced a trimmed-down list of seven schools remaining in his recruitment. Duke made the cut:

NEWS: 5⭐️ Adan Diggs is down to seven schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-4 senior is the No. 1-ranked shooting guard and a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 class.https://t.co/R6hpQ8fmLw pic.twitter.com/mxJEQu1DN7 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 11, 2026

Duke has significant ground to make up for 5-star guard Adan Diggs

If Scheyer and Duke are going to be major players for Diggs, they've got significant ground to make up and little time to do it. In particular, Scheyer needs to try to get Diggs on a visit sooner rather than later.

Diggs is an Arizona native and the Wildcats have been viewed as a significant favorite in his recruitment. Diggs is currently slated to take an official visit to Arizona in two weeks, and it might be difficult for anyone to make up ground in the aftermath.

Joe Tipton reports that Diggs plans to visit all six other schools still alive, but you never know if that will hold up in the aftermath of his visit to his home state school that remains in the driver's seat.

Diggs is the No. 6 overall player in the 247 composite for the 2027 cycle.

Duke currently holds only one commitment in the 2027 class with composite 5-star Kager Knueppel, who committed to the Blue Devils back in June. There was never going to be much anxiety in that recruitment.

As things stand, Duke only has visits set up this fall with 5-star Asa Montgomery and 4-star Deng Ngor. Other potential visitors include Black, Diggs, DeMarcus Henry, AJ Williams, and Lewis Uvwo.

Duke's recruiting board could be shaken up significantly depending on what happens with 2028 No. 1 overall prospect Colton Hiller, who has been rumored to be a reclass candidate. Hiller will visit Duke soon and recently took a visit to Florida. The Gators look to be the Blue Devils' biggest competition for the 5-star forward.

Regardless of what happens, Duke fans can take solace in the fact that Scheyer always positions the Blue Devils to sign one of the top classes in the country. This one won't be any different, even if the path to getting there doesn't look as clear as it usually does.