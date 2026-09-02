2028 5-star Colton Hiller sets visit to Duke one month after worrisome Florida trip

It's no secret that Duke's top target for the 2028 cycle is 5-star SF Colton Hiller. The Coatesville, Pennsylvania native is the new No. 1 prospect in the 247 composite for the 2028 class after AJ Williams decided to reclassify into 2027.

Jon Scheyer has coveted Hiller for a long time. He took an unofficial visit to watch Duke face Michigan in a neutral-site matchup last season as a guest of the Blue Devils. He's looked like a Duke-lean for some time, but Florida is going to make this recruitment interesting.

Hiller will visit the Gators this weekend, alongside another top Duke target in 5-star 2027 PG Beckham Black. Hiller will then take a trip to Durham one month later, on October 5th.

Visit News: Colton Hiller, the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2028, has locked in official visits to Florida and Duke, source tells @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/1hMgZEEeCy pic.twitter.com/SlSomVAP2J — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 1, 2026

There's a long way to go before Hiller needs to make a decision as a 2028 prospect, but it's safe to say that this next month is going to be a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Jon Scheyer will have to hope the family pull doesn't land Colton Hiller at Florida

The biggest concern for Scheyer and Duke in the recruitment of Hiller is that his brother, 5-star 2027 offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, is committed to play football in Gainesville. The family pull for him to attend college with his brother is a real thing.

At the end of the day, Hiller will make his own decision. But his brother playing football for the Gators can't be discounted, and obviously Todd Golden's program has a lot to offer, too. Florida is just a year removed from their first post-Billy Donovan National Championship, and they entered last season's NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed again before a stunning second-round upset loss to Iowa.

Scheyer is still looking to capture Duke's first post-Coach K national title, and they are the co-favorites alongside Florida to cut down the nets in 2027.

Hiller is enamored with the prospect of playing at Duke, but you can bet that Golden is going to use his obvious advantage in his pitch. His brother being committed to play football there is a huge point in the Gators' favor that cannot be ignored.

But Scheyer tends to get who he wants at the end of the day. Hiller isn't going to college on a three- or four-year track like his football-playing sibling. He's a one-and-done and then off to the NBA. No program has a better track record of one-and-done prospects making the NBA leap than Duke.

That'll matter just as much, if not more. Golden has done well in the Transfer Portal and put together championship-caliber rosters, but he has not landed many elite high school players and doesn't have anywhere close to the same NBA pedigree as Scheyer and Duke.