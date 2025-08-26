Duke locks in visit with elite class of 2028 recruit

With just a few months away until the Duke basketball program begins its 2025-26 season, Jon Scheyer and his staff are still beginning to heat up their efforts in terms of the 2026 recruiting class. However, Scheyer and Co. are also looking at the next generation of collegiate stars. It's been reported that Duke is bringing in AJ Williams for an unofficial visit this weekend, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2028.

The 6'6, 205-pound small forward attends Dutchtown (GA), but will transfer to Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) to continue his high school career this season.

NEWS: 2028 No. 1 recruit AJ Williams will take an unofficial visit to Duke this weekend, he tells @recruitsnews. pic.twitter.com/AjbgVh5AoZ — Recruits News (@recruitsnews) August 26, 2025

Williams already holds several high-major offers, including programs such as Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State. Now, he'll head to Durham to scout out the Duke program.

The top recruit earned the No. 1 overall ranking after standing out during EYBL play. Williams averaged 20.4 points per game and won the Peach Jam with Georgia Stars 15U.

Scheyer is getting his first look at the 2028 class, but new reports are starting to surface regarding who the Blue Devils like in this year's class. Four-star combo guard Austin Goosby recently pushed his official visit to Duke up. He'll be on campus this week, taking his visit on August 27th.

With Goosby moving up his visit, reports also surfaced that Duke is beginning to move away from five-star 2026 combo guard Brandon McCoy, who was linked to Duke for a while after he visited Durham back in November 2024.

The class of 2026 as a whole is widely viewed as a very weak class relative to other recruiting classes over the last decade or so. Outside of Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall player in the class, many of the talent is seen as long-term developmental projects as opposed to guys who can come in and contribute on a championship-caliber squad right away. So, Scheyer is being more selective with which recruits he goes after, as he's likely looking at many of these prospects as guys who will be in the program for several years, unlike many of his past freshmen who have been one-and-dones.