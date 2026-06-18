Duke living rent-free in Caleb Wilson's head is another sad look for UNC

Once you enter the professional world, one's alma mater matters less and less. Your friends and classmates disperse all over the world. Only the memories remain. While Caleb Wilson seemed to enjoy himself during his lone season at North Carolina, all he can think about is how much he hates Duke. This has sadly bled over into the NBA Draft process for the former Tar Heels' star big man.

During a pre-draft interview, Wilson wanted to make sure his future NBA team's fanbase knows that he does not care for Duke. Of course, he does not. Why would he think any differently about them? While he is slated to go inside the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft, he will surely end up playing with former Duke stars throughout his professional career. In less than a week, he will be known as Rookie.

The Duke-UNC rivalry might be alive and well, but it really only amounts to small potatoes in the NBA.

The UNC vs. Duke rivalry is still alive & well for Caleb Wilson 😂



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Not to say he has or will at some point down the line, but Cameron Boozer is not saying these things about North Carolina. The former Duke superstar and son of Blue Devils legend Carlos Boozer knows better. He was groomed from birth to be a pro. Whether he goes to Utah, Memphis, or any other NBA team, Boozer knows that alums of rivals are bound to cross his path. Wilson should know this, too.

Boozer and Wilson are projected to go right after one another close to the very top of the first round.

Caleb Wilson putting Duke disdain ahead of his NBA career is a choice

The passing comment of "I don't like Duke" may not seem like much to some. However, whenever you are a high-end lottery pick like Wilson projects to be, every little quote is magnified exponentially. How well Wilson performs for the Grizzlies, Jazz, Chicago Bulls, or whoever will decide how his NBA career shakes out. Everyone in the association has talent, but only a select few ever become stars.

With Wilson projected to go No. 4 overall to the Bulls behind Boozer to the Grizzlies at No. 3, how many Blue Devil greats starred in The Windy City? The greatest player in franchise history may be a Tar Heel in Michael Jordan, but keep in mind Boozer's own father played there. Fellow Duke legend Elton Brand also played in Chicago. The list goes on. More importantly, why alienate your new fans?

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Wilson has every right to feel the way he does about Duke. To be frank, he should keep this to himself. There are surely fans of whatever team he goes to that are also Duke fans. The same principle applies to Boozer whenever he goes. His first NBA team will surely have fans who also support North Carolina. When you played for a major college basketball power, it just came along with the territory.

Right now, every little remark will be amplified the rest of the process, so Wilson should know better.