NBA insider provides fascinating logic behind Jazz-Cameron Boozer buzz

The smoke connecting Cameron Boozer and the Utah Jazz might be real, folks.

With just six days until the start of the NBA Draft, there continue to be signals that the Jazz's reported interest in Boozer is a lot more than just a smokescreen.

The Jazz never felt like an ideal fit for Boozer at No. 2 because of a pretty loaded frontcourt. Utah made a Trade Deadline deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., adding him to a lineup that already included Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

But several insiders have come out in recent weeks to say that none of that will matter to Danny Ainge as he decides who to take at No. 2. Ainge is going to take the best player available, regardless of fit.

But ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon had some interesting commentary about the Jazz's real interest in Boozer, and how fit might actually be playing a significant role in it, just contrary to what popular belief has been.

The Jazz reportedly view Cameron Boozer as an ideal frontcourt mate for Jaren Jackson Jr.

"I do think they are looking at Boozer hard," MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective Podcast, via Art Cummings. "Part of that evaluation is that Jaren Jackson Jr.'s flaw playing the five - and I'm not saying he'd start there - but playing there is he's a poor rebounder for a five. Well, Boozer would really mitigate that concern cause he's a really strong rebounder for a four. Boozer as a four, part of the concern is you really need a rim protector alongside him. Obviously, Jaren Jackson Jr. is an elite rim protector.

"Those guys, you could see them as a great complementary duo. And again, I'm not saying that's how they would start, just playing significant minutes together."

It's an interesting take by MacMahon and could lead to speculation that the Jazz aren't willing to meet Walker Kessler's asking price as a restricted free agent. Perhaps they could draft Boozer and let Kessler walk instead of paying him a significant amount. MacMahon reported on ESPN on Wednesday that the Jazz have made a 5-year, $140 million offer to Kessler, but the sides remain worlds apart on a deal.

If Kessler is out of Salt Lake City, then the fit for Boozer with the Jazz becomes a lot more obvious, especially if Utah believes Jackson can hold up at the five in the starting lineup. A starting lineup of Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, Cameron Boozer, and Jaren Jackson Jr. would be real intriguing, real fast in the Western Conference, with a clear path to contention in the next few seasons.

Of course, the Wizards could throw everyone a curveball on Tuesday by drafting Darryn Peterson with the No. 1 overall pick, as he and his camp seem to expect. If that happens, then it's tough to see the Jazz passing on AJ Dybantsa, who is the homegrown superstar from BYU.

But if Washington takes Dybantsa at No. 1 as has been the popular sentiment throughout the pre-draft process, then there appears to be a real debate between Boozer and Peterson at No. 2.