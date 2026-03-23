Duke legend Jay Williams roasts UNC with a truth-bomb that's spot on

Earlier this season, former Duke star Jay Williams found himself in hot water with Blue Devils fans due to his shameless pandering of North Carolina on College GameDay.

Perhaps his latest take on the Tar Heels is an attempt to get back in the good graces of the Duke fanbase.

And it's a pretty good one.

In an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Monday morning, Williams roasted North Carolina, stating he's not even sure they should be considered a Blue Blood anymore:

"If North Carolina didn't have that logo, I'm not sure we'd be talking about them as a blue blood," Williams said. ... "I can make a case that they're not a top 5 current, relevant team in college basketball."

You can view the full clip below:

"If North Carolina didn't have that logo, I'm not sure we'd be talking about them as a blue blood. ... I can make a case that they're not a top 5 current, relevant team in college basketball."



—@RealJayWilliams on UNC men's basketball 👀 pic.twitter.com/yQRXe6JmiR — First Take (@FirstTake) March 23, 2026

Jay Williams questions North Carolina's 'Blue Blood' status in the new era of college basketball

North Carolina has certainly fallen on some hard times and appears to be preparing for a big move with head coach Hubert Davis to try to reestablish itself as one of the premier programs in college basketball.

The Heels have backslid under Davis. After making a fluky run to the National Championship Game during his first season, UNC has only made it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament one time in the four years since, and has never gotten further than the Sweet 16.

Contrast that to Duke, which just made the Final Four a year ago and seems positioned to do it again this year, perhaps even winning the national title, and you can see why it's time for panic in Chapel Hill.

You can also see why Williams is making the statement he is. This is a different era of college basketball, where how much you can pay trumps the logo on the jersey.

Jon Scheyer has kept Duke at the forefront in the new era. Davis hasn't been able to do with North Carolina, and the Tar Heels seem ready to move on.