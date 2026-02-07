Jay Williams loses his Duke card in record time by shamelessly pandering to UNC fans

Say it ain't so... In the lead-up to the first of two annual meetings between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Jay Williams has college basketball fans questioning his allegiances. The former Duke star has worked for ESPN as a basketball analyst for years now. However, he jumped at the opportunity to do something nobody from Durham would ever dream to think about doing...

Yes, he actually did the Tar Heel chant in front of the Chapel Hill student body for all the world to see.

Jay Williams does the Tar Heel chant 😭



Duke fans turn away. pic.twitter.com/UYcC0m3UQp — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 7, 2026

We have seen in recent years players "turn" on their alma maters when it comes to providing certain levels of professionalism and expertise in their new roles covering sports. However, why would you ever want to put yourself in a position to where you are doing something that is the calling card of your school's biggest rival? Would you ever see Michael Jordan suit up with the Cameron Crazies?

Even on the road, Duke is a sizable 5.5 favorite over the North Carolina in this first of two contests.

Jay Williams chants "Tar Heel" to the chagrin of Duke fans everywhere

On the year, Duke is a magnificent 21-1. As for North Carolina, the Tar Heels have been able to hold their own for the most part with a strong 18-4 mark. Should the Blue Devils be able to win this one just down the road from Durham, that could work wonderfully in their favor to not only win the ACC, but possibly the NCAA Tournament. If North Carolina wants to do that, the Tar Heels need this one...

Overall, these are what rivalries are all about. What makes Duke-North Carolina the best basketball rivalry out there is only seven miles separates one campus from another in The Triangle. While other heated rivals often pair states who share a border, Duke and UNC fans often live amongst each other. This adds a unique wrinkle in what teams have working for them. Of course, Williams unraveled it all...

Ultimately, sports are meant to be fun. Williams knows firsthand what this rivalry is all about. If this game were to have been played in Durham, maybe he would not have been pandering to the opposing crowd quite this voraciously? In the end, he is being paid to provide his analysis of what happens on the hardwood. If he has to ham it up a bit, it is being meant to illicit a reaction like this.

Then again, you do not see Gators barking or Michiganders showing us all how to spell out Ohio...